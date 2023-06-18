Why was Amanda Bynes detained? Actress reportedly detained and taken for mental health evaluation amid ongoing issues

American actress Amanda Bynes is reportedly in police custody due to her ongoing struggles with mental health. As per a news report published by TMZ, the 37-year-old personality was handcuffed and taken for a mental health check-up by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 17.

While speaking to the publication, a police official said that they arrived at Amanda Bynes' residence after getting a call about a female in distress. After the incident, Bynes was taken by the police and was eventually seated in the back of one of the police cruisers.

A professional medical team was apparently present to evaluate whether Bynes needed additional care at the police station. The details surrounding the star's exit from her house remain unclear, as it is not known whether officers escorted her out or if she was met by law enforcement outside.

Speaking about her arrest, eyewitnesses told the publication that the former Nickelodeon star was "calm" while talking to the police and "looked defeated" while they dealt with her. The publication also reported that it is currently not known if Amanda Bynes was taken to the hospital after her examination or released.

Amanda Bynes has previously sparked concern for her behavior due to her mental health struggles

This is not the first time that Amanda Bynes' mental condition has sparked concern for the actress' behavior. In March 2023, the She's the Man actress was placed in a mental health facility after reportedly roaming around the streets of Los Angeles for four days after her car got towed.

At one point, reportedly, she was strolling the streets naked, with sources stating that in one instance, the actress waved a car to stop and told the driver that she was having a psychotic episode before calling 911.

After Amanda was picked up, she was put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, which was at first extended while her team at the mental health center made a plan for how to treat her.

She worked with the facility's staff to decide that she was ready to go back to her normal life after three weeks of treatment. She then checked herself out of the hospital and into an outpatient treatment program.

Moreover, Amanda Bynes had been advised to stay away from her partner and fiance, Paul Michael. As per TMZ, he has been branded as "not a healthy and safe person for her to be around," and her breakup with him is believed to be a "catalyst in her breakdown."

The duo met each other in rehab, and their relationship was "toxic" as they were "codependent on each other." They initially announced their engagement in February 2020 but separated only three weeks later. Bynes also announced her pregnancy a month later with her attorney, but later denied it in May.

Bynes was in an eight-year conservatorship which ended in March 2022.

