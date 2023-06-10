What happened to Firouz Naderi? Tributes pour in as Iranian NASA scientist dies aged 77 

Iranian- American NASA scientist Firouz Naderi has passed away. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory expert worked in the esteemed organization for 35 years. His official Instagram account revealed that he had recently suffered from an injury that left him paralyzed. However, an official cause of death was not revealed at the time of writing this article. Netizens have flooded the internet with tributary messages as the news of his passing came into being.

On May 29, Firouz Naderi’s nephew took to the scientist’s verified Instagram account to tell his 445K followers that Naderi was left paralyzed from neck down after suffering from an unexpected accident. The announcement added:

“He has had two neck surgeries in the past week and is thankfully now fully in his senses and grateful for all the friendly messages he has received from around the world.”

Today, his social media accounts announced that Firouz Naderi passed away on Jun 9, Friday. The announcement added:

“In his last hours, Firouz was surrounded by love and admiration, as he was throughout his life.”

The announcement also stated that they will be releasing details regarding the memorial service at an appropriate time.

Firouz M. Naderi @Firouz_Naderi With deep sadness, this post announces the passing of Dr. Firouz Naderi on Fri 6/9. In his last hours, Firouz was surrounded by love and admiration, as he was throughout his life.



Tributes pour in as Firouz Naderi passes away

The internet was flooded with tributary messages after news of Naderi’s passing came to light. Followers were shocked by the announcement. A few tweets read:

Xerxes New Account @Iranwillbefree_ I’m saddened by news that Iranian scientist Firouz Naderi has passed at age 77 today.



Dr. Naderi spent 36 years in technical and executive positions at NASA where he contributed to America's most iconic robotic space missions.



Men like Firouz is why we’re a proud community. I’m saddened by news that Iranian scientist Firouz Naderi has passed at age 77 today.Dr. Naderi spent 36 years in technical and executive positions at NASA where he contributed to America's most iconic robotic space missions.Men like Firouz is why we’re a proud community. https://t.co/4CWhmYrKKN

Karim Sadjadpour @ksadjadpour Saddened to hear about the passing of Firouz Naderi, a renowned NASA scientist and passionate advocate for democracy in Iran. He was a dear friend and mentor to so many of us and will be deeply missed. Saddened to hear about the passing of Firouz Naderi, a renowned NASA scientist and passionate advocate for democracy in Iran. He was a dear friend and mentor to so many of us and will be deeply missed. https://t.co/CGxAiMHoqy

Alireza Akhondi @AlirezaAkhondi I was reached by the heartbreaking news that Firouz Naderi has left us in haste. I had the privilege of meeting him in Los Angeles in January, and I was struck by his passion and drive for freedom. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, dear Firouz. I was reached by the heartbreaking news that Firouz Naderi has left us in haste. I had the privilege of meeting him in Los Angeles in January, and I was struck by his passion and drive for freedom. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, dear Firouz. https://t.co/5MG1GT5X28

He was always proud of the younger generation that fights a free Iran, the first word that came to his mind when thinking of the younger generation who goes out into the streets of Iran protesting was the word respect🤍

He was always proud of the younger generation that fights a free Iran, the first word that came to his mind when thinking of the younger generation who goes out into the streets of Iran protesting was the word respect🤍

#فیروز_نادری twitter.com/emilyshar1/sta… Emily @emilyshar1

He was always proud of the younger generation that fights a free Iran, the first word that came to his mind when thinking of the younger generation who goes out into the streets of Iran protesting was the word respect🤍

#فیروز_نادری Firouz Naderi has passed away at the age of 77.He was always proud of the younger generation that fights a free Iran, the first word that came to his mind when thinking of the younger generation who goes out into the streets of Iran protesting was the word respect🤍

He was always proud of the younger generation that fights a free Iran, the first word that came to his mind when thinking of the younger generation who goes out into the streets of Iran protesting was the word respect🤍

#فیروز_نادری Firouz Naderi has passed away at the age of 77.He was always proud of the younger generation that fights a free Iran, the first word that came to his mind when thinking of the younger generation who goes out into the streets of Iran protesting was the word respect🤍

ICOIA @ICOIA_Official ICOIA joins the global Iranian community in grieving the departure of Dr. Firouz Naderi. The world will remember the remarkable achievements he made in advancing global science, as well as his commitment to pursuing justice in Iran. RIP ICOIA joins the global Iranian community in grieving the departure of Dr. Firouz Naderi. The world will remember the remarkable achievements he made in advancing global science, as well as his commitment to pursuing justice in Iran. RIP https://t.co/8tlZR5ZMPT

Thank you for your service to science and humanity, You were enthusiastically searching for life out of this planet without forgetting the fellow citizens of Earth who deserve living a better life.Thank you for your service to science and humanity, #FirouzNaderi You were enthusiastically searching for life out of this planet without forgetting the fellow citizens of Earth who deserve living a better life.Thank you for your service to science and humanity, #FirouzNaderi! https://t.co/jga5pGG6i3

Everything to know about the beloved NASA leader

Firouz Naderi was born in March 1946 in Shiraz. After completing his elementary and high school education in the city of Iran, he moved to Italy to study at the Don Bosco boarding school. He went on to immigrate to the United States where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the Iowa State University. He also received his masters and PhD from the University of South California.

Naderi completed his compulsory military service in Iran as well and eventually permanently moved out of the country in 1978.

The esteemed scientist worked as a system engineer when he started in NASA. He specialized in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) where he was to design and launch unmanned projects that would be sent outside the solar system. He also worked as the Mars Program Manager for five years which lead to him earning the prestigious NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal.

After successfully launching the Mars program, he went on to become the associate director of the JPL. He was also appointed as the Director of the Solar System Exploration Program.

After a successful career in NASA, he served as an advisor to early high-tech startups and also became a mentor to the next generation of Iranian- American leaders. He frequently spoke at varioys top universities including MIT, Oxford, Stanford, Texas A&M University and Germany’s Karlsruhe Institute of Technology amongst others.

Naderi sat at the board of directors table of the Public Affair Alliance of Iranian Americans organization. He was also part of the board of directors of other organizations including the Keep Children in School Foundation, the International Society of Children with Cancer and also the Iranica Encyclopaedia.

