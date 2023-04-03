What happened to Gareth Richards? Frank Skinner provides emotional update after car accident

Frank Skinner recently spoke about his former Absolute Radio co-host Gareth Richards' condition on his show on April 1. Skinner said that Richards had met with a "very big road accident" following which he has been struggling to survive. He got emotional as he mentioned things were "not looking great" for Gareth as he said:

"Gareth was in a very big road accident this week, and it is not looking great for Gareth. He is in hospital and he is fighting and it's not looking great. I didn't want to do this show - we didn't want to do this show - without mentioning him."

Towards the end of the show, he stated:

"One thing you have to learn to do in this line of work is to put on a false front and the show must go on, and that's what happened this morning."

Skinner mentioned Gareth's accident, stating that he was in the hospital and is fighting for his life. He also described Gareth as a fantastic person and requested that the listeners give him a week to recover.

Gareth Richards was involved in an accident near Heathrow Airport

Gareth Richards is in a coma following the accident (Image via garethrichardscomedy/Instagram)

Gareth Richards met with an accident near Heathrow airport on the M25 on Monday at around 11:55 pm. Two lorries and a few other cars were involved in the accident. The motorway was closed down for 10 hours following the crash.

One of the victims had to be rescued from his vehicle and transported to a trauma center. According to the Metropolitan police, the driver of the car suffered some life-threatening injuries. More information about Richards and which vehicle he was in at the time of the accident is yet to be announced.

Richards' agent Mirth Control said that he is in a coma and according to his manager Lynne Johnstone:

"We are praying that he makes a miraculous recovery and are in touch with his family who are taking one day at a time, our thoughts go out to them and to all and his friends."

Police officials have issued an appeal requesting witnesses with any information to come forward. Officers are still investigating the situation that led to the crash and no one has been arrested in the case.

Gareth Richards is known for his flawless work as a comedian

Gareth Richards began his career in 2004 and is known for his live comedy performances. He was the co-host of Frank Skinner's radio show Absolute Radio in 2009 and was hailed for his work.

Richards emerged as the finalist in the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year and runner-up in the Amused Moose Laugh-Off in 2007. His solo show, Stand Up Between Songs, went to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and he has been featured on TV shows like Good News, Live at the Electric, and The Dog Ate My Homework.

