What happened to Gene Simmons? Why the singer was forced to perform seated at a recent Brazil concert, explained

Gene Simmons was performing with his band Kiss when he suddenly stopped and continued performing by sitting on a chair. It was because he was already ill before going on stage. In videos shared on social media, the show was paused for around five minutes, and Simmons told the audience:

"Hold on, hold on. We're gonna have to stop."

Yesterday KISS resumed their End Of The Road tour in Manaus, Brazil which is the start of their "final 50 shows". Early in the show, while performing "Say Yeah" Gene Simmons was not feeling well and had to sit in a chair for the song.

He continued and said:

"We known how much you love Gene, and he's obviously sick. We're gonna have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right? Let's give Gene a really loud, 'Gene!' One, two, three – Gene!"

In the latest update, Simmons posted a tweet where he revealed exactly what happened and wrote:

"Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!"

Kiss is busy with their ongoing tour, End of the Road World Tour, which started on January 31, 2019, and will conclude on December 2, 2023. A number of locations, including Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Plymouth, Dresden, Detroit, Edmonton, and more, are set for the upcoming concerts.

Gene Simmons had suffered from some minor health issues in the past

In August 2021, Gene Simmons tested positive for Covid-19, and Kiss had to postpone some of their concerts. The band made a similar announcement, saying they would reschedule the performance so everyone could take precautions while waiting for Simmons to get better. The band also stated at the time which mentioned:

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly."

Gene also had to undergo a medical procedure in November 2022 to remove excess kidney stones. His wife Shannon-Tweed Simmons posted a picture featuring Gene where he was in the hospital.

Gene Simmons later shared a video where he expressed his gratitude to everyone for their love and support. He gave an update on his condition and said:

"Honestly I'm fine. Shannon took the video…Just cleaning the tubes for excess kidney stones. Looks awful, but really no big deal. Took an hour, then drove to have a hot dog. I appreciate your good wishes."

Gene Simmons has been a member of different bands since the 70s

Gene Simmons initially used to play for different bands like Long Island Sounds, Missing Links, and more. He then established another band called Wicked Lester, and when their album was rejected by the record label Epic Records, it led to the birth of Kiss.

Kiss has released 20 albums alongside 60 singles so far. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1974 and reached the 87th spot on the US Billboard 200. They have also released nine live and 14 compilation albums in their successful careers.

