What happened to Geraldo Rivera? Internet rejoices amid recent Fox News development 

Veteran conservative commentator Geraldo Rivera has announced that his appearances on Fox News’ The Five has been cancelled this week. This comes after his co-host Greg Gutfeld mocked him for criticizing Tucker Carlson’s network removal. The last time the liberal-leaning journalist appeared on the channel was on April 21, which was also the day of Carlson’s firing. Netizens have since taken to social media to celebrate Rivera not returning on-screen.

Geraldo Rivera took to his Twitter account and told his followers that his appearances on The Five had been cancelled. He added:

“I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks.”

Geraldo River stands as one of the liberals in the popular show alongside commentator Jessica Tarlov and former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr.

Netizens celebrate Geraldo Rivera’s removal from The Five

Internet users were pleased to hear about Rivera’s dismissal. Many took to the internet to celebrate the same. A few reactions to the latest announcement read:

Just a day after Tucker Carlson’s firing, Rivera took to his official Twitter account to say that Carlson’s infamous January 6 conspiracy theory was “bulls**t.” He also added:

“Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.”

In response, Rivera’s co-host Greg Gutfeld replied sarcastically by saying- “You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people.”

A Fox News source also told The Daily Beast that Gutfeld must have played a role in Rivera’s removal from the show.

Why has Geraldo Rivera garnered so many critics?

Geraldo Rivera has often sparred with Gutfeld on the show. In April, the two got into an intense debate over electronic vehicles which led to Rivera telling his co-host to “stop pointing at me.”

In another discussion about abortion access, which Rivera stands for, he called Gutfeld an “insulting punk.” He also threatened to kick Rivera “in the a*s.”

Geraldo Michael Rivera is best known for hosting Geraldo and Geraldo at Large. The New York-native studied at State University of New York Maritime College. He went on to graduate with a bachelor’s in science degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. He eventually enrolled himself at the Brooklyn Law School.

A few shows he has worked in as a reported include Eyewitness news, Nightline, 20/20, Good Night America and the Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults among others.

Rivera is also the author of several books including Exposing Myself, His Panic, The Geraldo Show: A Memoir and The Great Progression: How Hispanics will lead America to a new era of prosperity among others.

Geraldo Rivera has been in the centre of several controversies including disclosing operation during a Fox News broadcast in the midst of the 101st Airborne Division in Iraq. He was ultimately expelled from the country.

In 2005, he was in dispute with The New York Times after they claimed that he pushed aside a rescue team member to “assist” a lady in a wheelchair during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Rivera has also feuded with Fox News host Michelle Malkin. He claimed that she was the most hateful commentator he had ever met in his life. He also threatened to spit on her if he ever saw her.

The official reason for his removal from The Five had not been revealed at the time of writing this article.

