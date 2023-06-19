What happened to Jacques Rougeau Jr.? Tributes pour in as Pennsylvania state trooper killed in shootout alongside suspect

Jacques Rougeau Jr., a 29-year-old State Trooper was shot to death while he was on active duty in Juanita County, Pennsylvania. Rougeau Jr. was ambushed by Brandon Stine, a 38-year-old resident of Thompsontown, as the latter was evading the police.

The authorities ultimately apprehended Stine after he was chased through a residential area and into a parking lot. At the parking lot, a shootout took place between Stine and the police. Finally, Stine was killed after being shot when he got stuck between a nearby property and some trees.

On June 17, 2023, Stine began firing shots from a long rifle into marked vehicles of the Pennsylvania state police at Mifflintown. While being chased by the police, he was initially found by State Trooper Lt. James Wagner, who the former critically injured in a shootout.

Stine then ambushed Jacques Rougeau Jr., killing him after he shot the victim through his car's windshield. The motive of the accused remains unclear.

Rougeau Jr. is the 104th member of the Pennsylvania State Police Department to die in the line of duty. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2020, and transferred to Troop G of Lewistown, in March 2022.

There has been an outpouring of grief after the death of Jacques Rougeau Jr.

RIP Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. From the Philadelphia Blue Flame and the community of Philadelphia, we thank you for your service to our country, and the citizens of Pennsylvania. Our prayers are with your family, and @PAStatePolice at this time.

Lt. Colonel George Givens of the state police spoke about the gravity of the events that led to the death of Jacques Rougeau Jr. at a press conference. He called the shootout the "most intense" one he has witnessed and said:

“What I witnessed, and I will tell you in my many years with the Pennsylvania State Police and many serious situations, was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed…Our troopers put themselves between those people and, and by force with their vehicles and by engaging him, forced him away from the business.”





At around 2:30 p.m., Stine ambushed Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., fatally shooting him through the windshield of his patrol car.

As quoted by 6abc Action News, Colonel Christopher Paris, the commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, spoke about the tragic events that led to Jacques Rougeau Jr.'s death. He said that the shootout was a "tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police."

Senator Scott Martin took to Twitter to send "love and prayers" to Rougeau's family in the wake of the tragedy.

Senator Scott Martin @SenatorMartinPA Sending love and prayers to the family of PSP Trooper Jacques Rougeau, Jr., who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. The memory of his bravery will live on forever.



Also continuing to pray for Lt. James Wagner, who was critically wounded yesterday. Sending love and prayers to the family of PSP Trooper Jacques Rougeau, Jr., who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. The memory of his bravery will live on forever.Also continuing to pray for Lt. James Wagner, who was critically wounded yesterday.

Netizens also took to the comments section of Protecting the Blue's tweet about the news to mourn the loss of the trooper.

Netizens also took to the comments section of Protecting the Blue's tweet about the news to mourn the loss of the trooper.

The Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro also commented on the losses suffered by the police. He mentioned that he visited the injured trooper in the hospital and sent his condolences to Rougeau's family.

"I just left the hospital where the injured trooper is being treated. @PAStatePolice Commissioner Paris and I thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery. Lori and I send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing.," he wrote in a tweet.





"I just left the hospital where the injured trooper is being treated. @PAStatePolice Commissioner Paris and I thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery. Lori and I send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing."

Gov. Shapiro has ordered that all Commonwealth flags fly at half-staff to honor the sacrifice of Jacques Rougeau Jr.

Jacques Rougeau Jr.'s fellow trooper, Lt. James Wagner fights for his life in the hospital

Lt. James Wagner, Jacques Rougeau Jr.'s fellow trooper, was critically wounded while chasing Brandon Stine. Wagner located Stine and exchanged gunfire when a bullet from the suspect's gun struck him and critically injured him. He was initially transported to Lewistown Hospital and was then transferred to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

"We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers but also their families," Colonel Christoper Paris said.

Wagner has suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition.

