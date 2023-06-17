"He served his sentence. The end": Victim's family speaks out as Florida executes Duane Owen over babysitter's murder

On June 15, 2023, 62-year-old Duane Owen of Florida was executed for murdering a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two in different attacks months apart in 1984. The attacks took place while the children were asleep in the residences he targeted.

Associated Press reported that according to Governor Ron DeSantis' office, Duane was declared dead at 6:14 pm following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison. At the time of the attacks, Duane Owen was 23 years old, and among over 290 people on Florida's death row. He was one of the longest-serving death row inmates.

On March 24, 1984, Duane Owen r*ped and fatally stabbed 14-year-old Karen Slattery in a residence in Delray Beach of Palm Beach County while the two children in her care were asleep.

Associated Press reported that many family members of the victims were present for the execution, and no one in the witness room spoke. However, following the execution, Karen's younger sister, Debbi Johnson, who was seated in the front row, referred to Duane Owen as a "coward" and said:

"The state of Florida said he was supposed to die by lethal injection, and that is exactly what happened today. He served his sentence. The end."

Duane Owen also assaulted Georgianna Worden and two other women

Debbi Johnson, who is a deputy in the Florida Keys, spoke about her late sister after Duane Owen's execution and said:

"With this rain today, I was really hoping I was going to see a rainbow. Because that's what my mom always said, 'Whenever you see a rainbow, that's Karen smiling down on us.' There's no rainbow, but the rain will stop, and she'll come through in her own way."

According to court records, apart from assaulting and killing Karen Slattery, in May 1984, Duane r*ped and attacked 38-year-old Georgianna Worden with a hammer. The attack took place while she was sleeping in her residence in Boca Raton in Palm Beach County. Her body was located the next morning by her children while they were preparing for school.

Duane also reportedly attacked two other women in Palm Beach County, who survived. All four attacks took place prior to the suspect's 23rd birthday.

Associated Press reported that Duane refused to make a final statement, and the execution procedure started at 6:01 pm, with his arms twitching and his breathing getting heavier as the sedative kicked in. The warden ensured he was unconscious before the lethal drugs were injected.

The Florida Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital that Duane's last meal included a bacon cheeseburger with no bun, onion rings, and strawberries, along with a vanilla milkshake, cherry ice cream, and coffee.

According to the report by Associated Press, along with his death sentences, Duane Owen was also ordered six life sentences.

Duane Owen's lawyers argued against the execution on grounds of insanity

Duane Owen's latest appeal was rejected by the state Supreme Court last week. Associated Press reported that Duane's lawyers argued against his execution on the grounds of insanity and also mentioned that Duane was schizophrenic and delusional.

Prosecutors reportedly debated that even though Duane had mental health problems, his execution would still be considered as he was aware that it was a punishment for his crimes.

Fox News reported that earlier this month in court, a defense psychologist mentioned that Duane believed that he absorbed the souls of his victims, and they existed within him even after they died.

Associated Press also reported that state psychiatrists said that Duane's schizophrenia was something that he talked about during his evaluation, but apart from that, he exhibited no symptoms of the illness.

As per court records, the defense claimed Duane had dementia and gender dysphoria. State psychiatrists countered this by saying that he had a good memory, did not attempt to present himself as female, and that gender dysphoria does not cause aggression or delusional thoughts.

A report by CBS News stated that Duane Owen was the thirteenth inmate to be put to death in the USA this year.

