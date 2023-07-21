What happened to Jada Moore? Grandparents arrested over horrific death of 5-year-old grandchild

5-year-old Jada Moore was allegedly found unresponsive in the living room couch at a Park Forest residence in the 300-block of Osage Street. According to cops, Moore’s grandparents Klent Elwoods and Lisa Jones allegedly admitted to abusing her. As per prosecutors, Klent allegedly told them that he would beat his granddaughter.

The victim reportedly had signs of physical abuse which were both recent and old. Neighbors of the couple mentioned that they never noticed Jada Moore or any child in that house. Both the suspects have been charged with first-degree murder.

If convicted, Klent and Lisa would receive a life sentence. The grandparents reportedly got the child’s custody on April 5 for better living conditions.

Prosecutors further claimed that the beatings started around a month later after the girl began soiling.

Jada Moore was allegedly beaten up brutally by her grandparents for soiling her clothes

On July 14, 2023, a horrific incident took place in a residence on Osage Street. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive child, Jada Moore. Klent Elwoods reportedly admitted to a 911 dispatcher saying:

“I was beating my little granddaughter and now she is out of it.”

According to the report:

“Elwoods stated that [Jada] had defecated on herself and he began to ‘beat her.’ Elwoods and his wife, Lisa C. Jones… were the only people inside the residence when [Jada] was injured. Furthermore, Elwoods made admissions to ‘beating’ [Moore].”

The grandfather further said:

“I was a little too rough with my grandbaby.”

Aggressive Fruit @aggressiveFRUIT #Chicago #ParkForest



youtube.com/watch?v=iE2omc… #police Grandma and Grandpa abused, beat granddaughter to death. Klent Elwoods (62) and Lisa Jones (57) have been charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 5-year-old Jada Moore. Reportedly, the child's mom lives in Georgia.

The report further said:

“Jones stated that [Jada] has a history of ‘pooping’ on herself. The last time [Jada] defecated on herself, Elwoods told her that he was going to punish her by whipping her with a belt.”

Authorities mentioned that the 5-year-old victim sustained bleeding in the region between her skull and brain.

When cops found Jada Moore, she was lying naked on the couch

Lisa Jones further corroborated what Klent said, and mentioned that he did exactly what he said.

On a horrific day, at around 8.30 pm local time, Jada Moore she soiled her clothes and was brutally beaten up by Elwoods. According to the report:

“Elwoods then reminded [Jada] what he would do if she defecated on herself again. Elwoods then grabbed a belt and had [Jada] bend over. Elwoods then proceeded to strike [Jada] on her buttocks between 10 and 12 times.”

According to Jones, he hit Moore with a belt, and she fell on the ground in the family room. Eventually, she failed to get up from the floor. Lisa Jones further admitted that both of them had been beating Jada Moore around a month after she came to live with the elderly couple.

The report further mentioned:

“Elwoods decided to bring [Jada] back with him to Park Forest in hopes of a better home life.”

Park Forest Police @ParkForestPD



The Park Forest PD would like to remind the public that defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On 07-16-2023, Klent Elwoods and Lisa Jones were charged with 1st degree murder for the death of their 5-year-old granddaughter, Jada Moore.The Park Forest PD would like to remind the public that defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. pic.twitter.com/aKMlkkZKsQ

A doctor confirmed that Jada’s heart stopped three separate times since they put her under medical supervision. She was declared dead shortly after that.

An autopsy report confirmed that there were signs of physical abuse.