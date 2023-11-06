What happened to Janiya Carr? Indiana apartment maintenance worker arrested for allegedly murdering 15-year-old girl

15-year-old Janiya Carr was found dead on November 1, 2023. She was allegedly shot to death, and the suspect was identified as a 34-year-old maintenance worker, Tevis Walker. He claimed that he took Carr to buy an iPad, however, since the seller didn't arrive, he dropped her home and left.

According to neighbors, the suspect was the newest maintenance worker at Carriage East Apartments and had been working there for about a month. Authorities took Walker into custody on November 2, a day after they discovered Janiya Carr's remains.

Officers discovered the teen's remains near the Carriage House East apartment complex in the 10000 block of Aristocrat Drive North, just off 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Road. Janiya Carr, a 15-year-old girl was found dead after possibly being shot and the suspect was soon identified as a maintenance worker of the apartment complex, Tevis Walker.

On October 28, Janiya was listed as a runaway. She was seen getting into a car at about 4.30 am local time, and the vehicle reportedly belonged to Walker, as per Fox 59. About an hour later, surveillance footage captured the same car driving into the area where cops later found the youngster's remains.

It was further discovered that the teenager was in the same clothes she was wearing in the footage when she was later found dead. The surveillance footage captured Janiya Carr walking by the 4100 block of Newburgh Drive before the car drove in and she got in.

A woman who was walking her dog in the locality was the first to spot Janiya's lifeless body. According to police records, Janiya's family reported her missing on October 30, 2023. However, no missing person alert was issued for her.

Demetria Boston, the victim's mother stated that she died just before her 16th birthday, and as per Fox 59, she said:

"I don’t know how to live with this pain."

Walker admitted that the car belonged to him

After the suspect's arrest on November 2, he was booked into the Marion County Jail. According to authorities, Walker left his car in the parking area and then walked to his house, which is just a few hundred feet from the alleged crime site. Boston spoke about the incident and the suspect and said:

"This could have been avoided had they done a thorough background check. He shouldn’t have working here. He had a warrant. The torture of what he did to my baby is stuck in my head. I can’t sleep."

The Gene B. Glick Company, which owns the apartment complex, issued a statement as per 13News and said:

"The Gene B. Glick Company was shocked and deeply saddened by the fatal shooting of Janiya Carr, a teenage resident of Carriage House East in Indianapolis."

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Walker had multiple arrest warrants on him in Alabama and Georgia. In an interview with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, he allegedly admitted that the vehicle in the surveillance footage belonged to him and that he remembered picking up the victim.

The case is currently under investigation and authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the alleged murder.