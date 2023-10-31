Where was Gladis Escobar last seen? Police issue plea for information in search of missing Georgia teen 

Law enforcement officials are looking for 13-year-old Gladis Escobar, a girl from Georgia, missing for three weeks now, as per 11 Alive. Authorities in Georgia are urging the public to reach out to them if they have any information or lead that can help cops locate the missing girl. She was last seen in Canton on October 6.

According to the Cherokee County School Police Department, Gladis Escobar left a football match with another friend, and since then, her whereabouts are unknown. While she has been active on social media since the time of her disappearance, the 13-year-old girl has not come back home yet.

Georgia teenager, Gladis Escobar is 5ft. tall with black hair and brown eyes

On Friday, October 27, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued an urgent alert about Escobar. As per the Cherokee County School Police Department, she left with a friend after attending a football match at Creekview High School and has not been seen since. Police believe that she is still present in Canton, where she was last seen before her disappearance.

Authorities have released her description to make it easier to look for the missing girl. Escobar has been described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

As per CrimeOnline, in order to offer real time help and assistance in looking for her, she is being featured on Ring's Neighbors App, which has partnered with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to raise awareness about children who have gone missing and provide assistance finding them.

Authorities are yet to reveal additional details about Gladis Escobar's disappearance

The Cherokee County School Police Department is working along with other law enforcement agencies like Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department to locate Gladis Escobar.

Authorities have revealed that anyone with significant information about the missing girl must contact the Cherokee County School Police Department (Georgia) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. They can also call 911.

Law enforcement officials haven't revealed a possible reason being Escobar's disappearance, or revealed whether she is in any kind of danger. An investigation is currently underway.