What happened to Jeff Baugh? Tributes pour in as veteran LA traffic reporter dies aged 81

Airborne traffic reporter Jeff Baugh passed away on June 6, 2023, aged 81. His cause of death was mentioned as lung cancer. He was employed at KFI and wrote a book titled Stick With Us and We'll Get You There: How To Be Where You Want To Be On The Road And In Life.

Actor, broadcaster, and Baugh's close friend Ginny Harman wrote on Facebook that people knew him over the years after hearing him on the radio. Harman described him as a calm and knowledgeable person who could get through traffic and report on fires and car chases. Harman further stated:

"We recently talked about what he was going through, and he was positive and upbeat. He truly loved flying and informing people in his reports, and always found the beauty in every flight."

Traffic and news anchor at iHeartMedia Inc. Russell Allen Lee paid tribute to Baugh on Facebook. He wrote that he worked with Baugh after coming to Southern California in 1991. Russell described Jeff as a flawless airborne traffic reporter and one of the nicest people ever.

Jeff Baugh worked for several news stations over the years

As a well-known traffic reporter, Jeff Baugh helped many drivers navigate via several SIG alerts, freeway tie-ups, and brush fires. He started his career at KFI and later joined KFWB as a reporter. Baugh gained recognition for his work on KNX News between 2008 and 2017.

Apart from being involved in traffic reporting, he was also interested in cars and NHRA drag racing. He then wrote a book titled Stick With Us and We'll Get You There: How To Be Where You Want To Be On The Road And In Life.

Baugh was also a DJ at Studio 54 and an airborne traffic reporter for Westwood One and KFWB-A from 1986 to 2008. The former program director for KFWB, Andy Ludlum, said that Jeff was an important part of the news station and described him as their "secret weapon."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jeff Baugh became popular for his work at different news stations. One of his co-workers, Pete Demetriou, said that he could paint word pictures that would make a difference to the individual who was driving a car.

Traffic anchor for LA's Morning News, Jennifer York, recalled the moments she spent with Baugh all these years. KNX traffic reporter Scott Burt wrote on Twitter that Baugh was the reason why he is so successful in his life today.

scott burt @scottburtknx Shocked at the passing of one of my mentors Jeff Baugh. He was a legendary Los Angeles Airborne Reporter, and in some ways like a second father to me. .. Shocked at the passing of one of my mentors Jeff Baugh. He was a legendary Los Angeles Airborne Reporter, and in some ways like a second father to me. .. https://t.co/ghgFpqpUJg

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Will Kohlschreiber @Will4News SoCal lost a radio legend, and one helluva nice guy today. RIP Jeff Baugh. SoCal lost a radio legend, and one helluva nice guy today. RIP Jeff Baugh.

Matt Hartman @ShorealoneFilms RIP Jeff Baugh :( damn RIP Jeff Baugh :( damn

Eddie McCoven @EddieMcCoven Sad to hear about the passing of Jeff Baugh @KFIintheSKY Truly a great traffic reporter who connected with listeners across the Southland like no other. RIP. #JeffBaugh @kfi @iHeartRadio Sad to hear about the passing of Jeff Baugh @KFIintheSKY Truly a great traffic reporter who connected with listeners across the Southland like no other. RIP. #JeffBaugh @kfi @iHeartRadio

Jeff Baugh never spoke about his family or personal life in all these years. Detailed information on his survivors was not available immediately.

