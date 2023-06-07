Who was Astrud Gilberto? Tributes pour in as The Girl from Ipanema singer dies aged 83

Well-known singer Astrud Gilberto passed away on June 5, 2023, at the age of 83. Gilberto's cause of death remains unknown. She was mostly known for her single, The Girl from Ipanema, which was released in May 1964 and reached the 5th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Gilberto's death was announced by her collaborator Paul Ricci on Facebook. Ricci wrote that Astrud's son Marcelo revealed the news to him. He added that Gilberto was an important part of Brazilian music and she also changed the lives of several people around the world.

Musician Scott Reeder also expressed grief over Gilberto's death by posting a picture of the artist on Facebook. He wrote that when he was a member of Kyuss, Gilberto's voice worked like a "drug" and this helped them sleep on the tour bus. He continued:

"While we were recording the last Kyuss record in Hollywood in 1995, Renee drove out and we all took an evening off to witness Astrud singing – a rare opportunity that I'm so thankful we were able to enjoy."

Astrud Gilberto released 16 albums during her successful musical career

Born on March 29, 1940, Astrud Gilberto started her career by singing two songs from Stan Getz's album Getz/Gilberto in 1963. Her single, titled The Girl from Ipanema, was released the following year and received a positive response from listeners.

Astrud released her debut album, The Astrud Gilberto Album, in 1965, and it reached the 41st position on the US Billboard 200. She released her second album, The Shadow of Your Smile, the same year. This also trended on the Billboard chart.

She continued to release more albums like Look to the Rainbow, A Certain Smile, a Certain Sadness, Beach Samba, I Haven't Got Anything Better to Do, Now, Gilberto Golden Japanese Album, and more, and all of them received decent feedback. Her last album, titled Jungle, came out in 2002 and had 12 singles.

She released three EPs and she also recorded a single titled Let Yourself Go in October 1983 but it was never released. Gilberto also released some compilation albums like Canta in Italiano, Brazilian Mood, Verve Jazz Masters 9, Astrud for Lovers, Non-Stop Brazil, Gold, and more.

Astrud was known for her singles like The Shadow of Your Smile, Where Do I Begin, and If Not for You. She even appeared in two films - Get Yourself a College Girl and The Hanged Man.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Astrud Gilberto's demise:

RIP Astrud Gilberto. ♪TristezaThe big sadness the heart feelsLet it leave mine foreverLet my lips sing again... ♪RIP Astrud Gilberto. https://t.co/VJsQXN6tIP

Astrud Gilberto was a housewife in 1964 when saxophonist Stan Getz decided he wanted his hit, “Girl From Ipanema,” sung in English — something her husband, Joao, who sang the original track, couldn’t do. Astrud Gilberto was a housewife in 1964 when saxophonist Stan Getz decided he wanted his hit, “Girl From Ipanema,” sung in English — something her husband, Joao, who sang the original track, couldn’t do.#RIP https://t.co/6zVZB01tuv

🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 @StevieVanZandt RIP Astrud Gilberto who’s beautiful natural untrained vocal genius and unplanned career would be profoundly influential from Sade to Lana Del Rey and beyond. Her work with João G, Jobim, Getz, Baker, and her sons elevated the Bossa Nova and Samba genres and put Bahia on the map. RIP Astrud Gilberto who’s beautiful natural untrained vocal genius and unplanned career would be profoundly influential from Sade to Lana Del Rey and beyond. Her work with João G, Jobim, Getz, Baker, and her sons elevated the Bossa Nova and Samba genres and put Bahia on the map.

Sean Duffy @ProfDuff RIP Astrud Gilberto (1940-2023) who famously sang “Girl from Ipanema” with Stan Getz. RIP Astrud Gilberto (1940-2023) who famously sang “Girl from Ipanema” with Stan Getz. https://t.co/RfFYcYbK68

‘The Girl from Ipanema’ from Sidney Miller’s ‘Get Yourself A College Girl’ (1964) RIP to samba & bossa nova Legend Astrud Gilberto 🕊️While in Brazil this year, I got to cop some of her vinyl. That trip made me fall even more in love with both genres.‘The Girl from Ipanema’ from Sidney Miller’s ‘Get Yourself A College Girl’ (1964) RIP to samba & bossa nova Legend Astrud Gilberto 🕊️💐While in Brazil this year, I got to cop some of her vinyl. That trip made me fall even more in love with both genres.‘The Girl from Ipanema’ from Sidney Miller’s ‘Get Yourself A College Girl’ (1964) https://t.co/TXk42oZQIb

Mr November @TheMrNovember A voice that sends shivers down your spine while locking you in a warm embrace RIP Astrud Gilberto A voice that sends shivers down your spine while locking you in a warm embrace RIP Astrud Gilberto https://t.co/bXWfLic3AY

naresh fernandes @tajmahalfoxtrot When she walked, she was like a samba. RIP Astrud Gilberto When she walked, she was like a samba. RIP Astrud Gilberto https://t.co/chibD09gWg

Bobby | DJ BobaFatt @BobaFatt RIP to the girl from Ipanema, Astrud Gilberto x RIP to the girl from Ipanema, Astrud Gilberto x https://t.co/Jo0NTF4mpK

Gilberto is survived by her sons Joao Marcelo Gilberto and Gregory Lasorsa. She first tied the knot with musician Joao Gilberto in 1959 and they divorced the following year. She then married Nicholas Lasorsa which also ended in divorce.

