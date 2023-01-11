What happened to Jennifer Brown? Search continues as Pennsylvania mom is reported missing

On Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, Jennifer Brown did not pick up her son from the bus stop. Noting her conspicuous absence, her family started to panic, as the doting mother never forgot to pick up her son.

According to a press release by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Brown was last spotted at 2 pm on January 3 by a friend and business associate.

The following afternoon, she was scheduled to pick up her son Noah, but Jennifer Brown never turned up, indicating to her family that something was wrong. A week later, police are still searching for the missing woman from Limerick Township.

Authorities have stated that Brown could not be reached on her personal cell phone, which has not been located since Wednesday morning. In a statement, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said:

"Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother."

Jennifer Brown's family is offering a reward of $15,000 for any information on her whereabouts.

Rose @901Lulu

Please keep sharing her face. The reward for information leading to Jennifer Brown has gone up to $15,000.Please keep sharing her face. #Missing The reward for information leading to Jennifer Brown has gone up to $15,000. Please keep sharing her face. #Missing https://t.co/nTCgc2D75k

Family and friends believe that Jennifer Brown would "never abandon her son"

Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old resident of Limerick Township, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son from a bus stop. Family and friends have said that Brown was a devoted mom to her son Noah and would never even think of abandoning him. Brown's family representative Tiffany Barron told WPVI:

"It’s literally like we’re living in a movie that we watch on TV, it’s so surreal and unbelievable. Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son. Noah is the love of her life."

According to the district attorney’s office:

"Her vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were found inside."

Her personal cell phone is yet to be recovered by the police. The press release by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has described Jennifer Brown as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. Law enforcement authorities further described her as being 5-foot-1, and weighing about 150 pounds.

Millie @MillieMoo1212 #JenniferBrown |



Last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, by her friend and business partner Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson.



Watts-Richardson told NBC10 he was with Brown on Tuesday and took her 8-year-old son to his house for a sleepover that night. Last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, by her friend and business partner Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson.Watts-Richardson told NBC10 he was with Brown on Tuesday and took her 8-year-old son to his house for a sleepover that night. #JenniferBrown |Last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, by her friend and business partner Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson. Watts-Richardson told NBC10 he was with Brown on Tuesday and took her 8-year-old son to his house for a sleepover that night. https://t.co/p8DZWVyzBe

Neighbors do not recall noticing anything amiss or unusual about the loving mother's behavior. A neighbor, who identified herself as Ellen Friend, said during a vigil that she had met Brown on Tuesday, which was one of the last times she was seen.

According to Fox 29, Ellen Friend said:

"She was driving by. I was in the parking lot talking to another neighbor in the car with my dog. We both waved hello, and I went inside."

Anyone with any information on the missing woman is urged to get in touch with Limerick Township police or Montgomery County detectives.

