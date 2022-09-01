 What happened to Jermani Thompson? NOLA Airport baggage handler dies in conveyer belt accident

On Tuesday night, Jermani Thompson, a 26-year-old airport worker, died after her hair was caught in a conveyor belt during an accident at New Orleans airport.

Fox reported that the incident occurred when Jermani Thompson was handling bags in an area near parked planes, referred to as an "apron." Thompson was removing baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got tangled in a conveyor belt, which eventually dragged her along.

Black With No Chaser @BeBlackNoChaser Today, we learned of the tragic passing of young Tougaloo Sister, Jermani Thompson. Our hearts are with Jermani & her family in this time of loss. As a close knit community, When something happens to one of us we all feel it & we just wanted to take a moment to honor her memory. Today, we learned of the tragic passing of young Tougaloo Sister, Jermani Thompson. Our hearts are with Jermani & her family in this time of loss. As a close knit community, When something happens to one of us we all feel it & we just wanted to take a moment to honor her memory. https://t.co/760Qxn5O25

After sustaining injuries, Thompson was transported to a hospital, where she died on Wednesday.

Jermani Thompson was a talented athlete

After Jermani Thompson died, Nicole Branch, her sister-in-law, told NOLA that the family was questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, a probe has not yet been announced.

Kourtney Williams @KourtneyWDSU “A basketball guru” is what her mother calls her. Jermani Thompson was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans Airport. Tonight we speak with her family. @wdsu “A basketball guru” is what her mother calls her. Jermani Thompson was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans Airport. Tonight we speak with her family. @wdsu https://t.co/DBYb9oIxkl

Branch said:

"She went to work one morning and never made it home. This is just so unreal right now."

In response to Thompson's death, Frontier Airlines canceled a Wednesday flight and released a statement concerning the incident. The statement read:

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a death member of our ground handling business partner. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline ground support, the company Jermani Thompson worked for, also acknowledged her death. Hough said:

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best we are able to."

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, released a statement through WDSU lamenting Thompson's death. He said:

"We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson."

The statement continued:

"The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines. Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time."

🎮NeverFold Gaming @barrysolaidback Rest In Peace Jermani Thompson what a horrific accident man Rest In Peace Jermani Thompson what a horrific accident man

The victim's mother, Angela Dorsey, described her as a popular and talented athlete, having played at Riverside Academy, East St. John High school, and Hesston College in Kansas. She also played for Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in sociology.

She said:

"She loved basketball. She was my baby girl. Everybody loved her. I'm just lost for words. I can't even think."

In a separate interview with Fox, Dorsey said:

“She was a basketball guru; do anything you ask her to do. What you need me to do. I just can’t believe it, you know, my only daughter is gone. I don’t believe it. It’s like, she just told me I see you when I come back.”

Fox reported that Thompson left behind four brothers, among many other relatives.

Edited by Sayati Das