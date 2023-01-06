What happened to Jill Biden? First Lady's preventive skin cancer surgery explained

American First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure for skin cancer next week.

On January 4, the White House announced that a "small lesion" above the right eye of the 71-year-old educator was discovered by Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Physician to the President. They announced that she was undergoing a routine skin cancer screening.

As per the official memo, the procedure is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2022, at Maryland's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Jill Biden will have the lesion removed at the Center during a "common outpatient procedure,” also known as Mohs surgery.

The news comes after President Joe Biden and the first lady returned to the White House on January 2 after vacationing on the St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year's.

Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure last year

In April 2021, First Lady Jill Biden underwent what the White House described as a common medical procedure. President Joe Biden went along with his wife to a center near George Washington University and they returned to their residence after two hours at the outpatient center.

The President's physician said that the doctors advised Jill Biden to have the lesion removed and looked at it "in an abundance of caution.” He stated that an update will be given later.

While speaking with CBS News about Jill Biden's procedure, Dr. Naomi Lawrence from Cooper Hospital stated that the procedure was the "gold standard" for skin cancer on the face. He added that he was really happy to hear that's what Jill was going to receive.

The doctor said the procedure happens with local anesthesia to remove the cancer tissue one by one while being microscopically analyzed. He added:

"The surgeon actually acts both as the surgeon and as the pathologist so there's great continuity in the margin control."

Aside from health, in December 2022, it was reported that the Biden family is rooting for the current president to run for re-election and seek a second term for the presidency.

Jill Biden is reportedly the most influential advisor to her husband, who is yet to formally announce his re-election bid.

"As the President has said, he intends to run for reelection and that is something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support. She's been ready from the beginning and fully supportive."

Even while the American Cancer Society doesn't advocate routine self-examinations for skin cancer screening, many physicians still advise patients at high risk to have annual exams.

The greatest strategy to avoid skin cancer, which is caused by sun exposure, according to doctors, is to constantly apply sunscreen, even in colder months.

No other information related to the procedure has been released by the White House at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes