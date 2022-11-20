When did Naomi Biden and Peter Neal start dating? Relationship explored as Joe Biden’s granddaughter ties the knot in White House wedding

American president Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has tied the knot with her long-time partner, Peter Neal, in an intimate ceremony.

According to People Magazine, Naomi, 28, exchanged her wedding vows on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were in attendance.

This was the first wedding at the White House in 9 years. Naomi and Neal's wedding also made history by being the first-ever wedding celebration of the grandchild of a president in tenure.

Mike Sington @MikeSington A White House wedding. President Joe Biden, bride Naomi Biden, groom Peter Neal, First Lady Jill Biden. A White House wedding. President Joe Biden, bride Naomi Biden, groom Peter Neal, First Lady Jill Biden. https://t.co/S1kSADUYYR

For the wedding, Naomi Biden wore a long-sleeved white gown with a lace floral overlay and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She completed the look with a sheer veil, along with diamond and pearl earrings.

A source close to the family revealed to the publication that Naomi Biden was walked down the aisle by her parents, Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, and carried Lilies of the Valley as a tradition passed down from her mother's side. The celebration included a luncheon followed by an evening reception.

Peter Neal proposed to Naomi Biden in 2021

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal began dating in June 2018, after the duo were set up on a date by a mutual friend.

They soon started dating and have been inseparable ever since. They even quarantined together in 2020 and made an online quiz, My CARES Act Benefits, to help people find out their eligibility for COVID-19 related governmental aid.

In September 2021, Peter Neal popped the question to Naomi Biden, and the duo got engaged. He reportedly proposed to her near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his grandmother's ring. Naomi announced the engagement on her Instagram handle.

Both are lawyers by profession. Naomi is a graduate of Columbia Law School. She currently works at a Washington-based law firm, Arnold & Porter, as an associate attorney.

Neal, 25, received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2022. As per Insider, he has completed apprenticeships at the US House General Counsel's Office and the National Security Division of the Department of Justice.

On July 28, 2022, Naomi took to her Twitter handle to announce that she would be walking down the aisle in a ceremony at the White House.

Naomi Biden @NaomiBiden Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited 🥹 Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited 🥹 https://t.co/CHfvmJ9ZHL

On November 19, the newlyweds exchanged their own handwritten vows, a source revealed to CNN.

In a statement released by the White House on the day of the wedding, President Joe Biden and the First Lady said:

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself. Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The newlywed couple will reside in the White House itself, on the third floor. Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, also called the third-floor residence home when Barack Obama was president.

Poll : 0 votes