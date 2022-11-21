What happened to Jimmy Chalfant? Kix Drummer's health update as he collapses onstage in 'cardiac event'

On November 18, KIX drummer Jimmy Chalfant went unconscious while performing during a stage concert. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The incident happened during KIX’s two-night stand at Leesburg, Virginia’s Tally Ho Theater alongside openers American Jetset. A source revealed that Chalfant was carried out, and they were still waiting for an update from the paramedics.

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson Kix Drummer Jimmy Chalfant has Suspected "HEART ATTACK" on Stage...



"Collapsed" on stage in Leesburg, Virginia...



"Clearly a cardiac event"...



Fans in attendance reported seeing Chalfant collapse...



The source added that it happened following his drum solo and the ambulance arrived at the spot within two minutes. All those who attended the event posted videos on social media wishing Chalfant a speedy recovery.

Bob Pare updates about Jimmy Chalfant's health on Facebook

Kix confirmed that Jimmy Chalfant is awake and talking (Image via Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Jimmy Chalfant suffered a suspected heart attack during KIX’s recent event on Friday. He had to be hospitalized, but the band's touring guitarist Bob Pare revealed on Facebook the next day that they left the hospital at around 2 am local time and that Chalfant was awake, talking and joking, and his vitals were good. He continued:

“Without a doubt, it was a very dire, scary, and serious situation. No further details are known at this time. Please keep both Jim and Cathy in your prayers. The Band will issue a formal statement in the future.”

The band also issued a statement saying that Chalfant had to undergo a few medical tests to determine the exact cause. The statement continued by mentioning that they appreciated the love and concern of the drummer and thanked everyone for their understanding on the matter.

Jimmy Chalfant suffered a heart attack in September last year and had to undergo surgery. According to the band’s statement at the time, the drummer was admitted to the hospital and had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart and another surgery the next day for another stent.

Kix gained recognition during the 1980s

Kix was formed in 1977, and after signing a contract with Atlantic Records, their self-titled debut album, Kix, was released in 1981. They then released another album, Cool Kids, in 1983.

Their third album, Midnite Dynamite, was released in 1985, making them popular among the public. They continued their successful journey with albums such as Blow My Fuse, Hot Wire, and Live. They were dropped by Atlantic Records in 1994, and their next album, $how Bu$ine$$, was released in 1995.

The band reunited in 2003, and they were signed by Loud & Proud Records in 2014. Their seventh album, Rock Your Face Off, was released in June 2014, which managed to reach the 49th position on Billboard Top 200 and first on Amazon Hard Rock. The album received positive reviews from critics and fans and was mentioned in the Top Ten Albums of 2014 by Sleaze Roxx.

