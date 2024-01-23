What happened to Jimmy Rowe? Galway resident identified as one of the victims killed in Storm Isha

Jimmy Rowe, a resident of County Mayo in Ireland, became a victim of Storm Isha on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Rowe was found dead at the scene in the aftermath of a road collision at N17 at Lisduff, Claremorris. According to The Sun, Jimmy is the first victim of Storm Isha to have been identified.

Two other men lost their lives in road accidents on Monday. Their names have not been disclosed yet, but it is reported that both of them are men; one is in his 60s, and the other in his 80s. It is also noted that these tragedies occurred just a couple of hours before the weather forecasters warned about a second storm on its way toward the UK following Storm Isha.

The new storm, named “Jocelyn,” is expected to hit the UK on Tuesday, January 23, and is also predicted to bring winds as strong as 70 mph.

Expand Tweet

The whole UK – north of Peterborough and Cardiff – is covered in yellow and amber weather warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday (January 23-24).

Jimmy Rowe, victim of Storm Isha, ‘lost his life on the roads’

Clear Up After Storm Isha in Northern Ireland (Image via Getty/Charles McQuillan)

Jimmy Rowe was a family man with five children and a home in Tuam, County Galway. According to the Irish Sun, Rowe’s family lived in Langford, England.

On the day of his death, Rowe reportedly drove to the northwestern region to drop his daughter off. But on his way back home, his car skidded on a flooded N17. As per the news outlet, Jimmy’s elder brother, Albie Rowe, took to social media on Sunday to share the news of his brother’s death:

“Folks, with a heavy heart I bring you the heart-breaking news that our baby brother Jimmy Rowe has lost his life on the roads. Give your loved ones a hug you never know when it’s the last. Love you forever Jimmy.”

Donagh Killilea, the councilor of Tuam Fianna Fail, shared with the Irish Sun how the news of Rowe’s death had plunged the whole community into sadness. She also sent her sympathies to Rowe’s partner and family.

Citizens of the UK have barely had a chance to recover from Storm Isha before they’re faced with Jocelyn, a second storm. Here’s the statement of Steve Willington, the chief meteorologist at the Met Office, regarding Storm Jocelyn:

“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.”

Areas in northern and western Scotland are on amber weather alert warnings from Tuesday 6 pm to Wednesday 8 am. The Met Office has also announced the possibility of power cuts, flight diversions and delays, road closures, and life-threatening waves until Wednesday.