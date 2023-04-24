What happened to Joanna Speaks? Oregon woman's body found near abandoned barn 

32-year-old Joanna Speaks was found dead on April 8, 2023, near an abandoned barn in Washington state. The Ridgefield Police Department reportedly discovered her body shortly before 6 pm on Saturday. The case has since then been under investigation. However, law enforcement officials recently confirmed that Joanna Speaks' death has been ruled a homicide.

They further mentioned that they would not reveal further information about the case right now. As per People, Joanna's stepsister claimed that the cause of death had been mentioned as blunt force trauma to the neck and head.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Speaks' family to raise funds to meet her funeral expenses. The fundraiser has aimed to raise $5,000 and has already collected $2,900 after around 40 contributions. Speaks left behind three children – Juan, Braxton, and Meilani.

Oregon mother Joanna Speaks died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck

On April 8, an Oregon family learned about the death of Joanna Speaks, whose remains were found in Washington State. According to the Clark County Medical Examiner, the 32-year-old woman's death has been ruled a homicide. Robyn Speaks, Joanna’s older sister told KGW-TV:

“Like why did this happen? How? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Not only Robyn, but Joanna Speaks' entire family has been asking the same question ever since her remains were discovered. On April 8, 2023. Ariel Hamby, her stepsister further revealed the cause of her death.

She added:

“We’re all just asking every single thing you could think of — like maybe it was this? It keeps me up at night thinking that whoever did this to her, blunt force trauma to the head and neck, I mean that is violent, and that person is walking around.”

The Ridgefield Police Department, along with Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, discovered Joanna Speaks' remains on a property on South 5th Street and 78th Place, which is located around a mile away from Interstate 5. Both Hamby and Robyn mentioned that Joanna had been battling addiction issues before her demise.

"Our family was blindsided" - Speaks family on Joanna's demise

As has been mentioned before, Speaks' family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to provide some financial assistance to her near and dear ones during this difficult time.

The fundraiser post reads:

“Our family was blindsided by a call that would break us to pieces. Our heads are still reeling and we are at a loss for words.”

Ariel Hamby mentioned:

“We have amazing memories with her. She was a big kid. She was hilarious, sarcastic, and super witty. She's now the missing piece of our family that completed us. And we'll never forget her and we will never let our kids forget her.”

Authorities have further urged the public to reach out to them in case they have any information regarding the homicide.

