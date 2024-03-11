What happened to John Grassia and Casey Frankoski? Authorities identify victims killed in National Guard Texas helicopter crash 

Casey Frankoski, a 28-year-old National Guard soldier from Rensselaer, New York, and John Grassia III, a 30-year-old pilot and committed member of the New York State Police (NYSP) Troop G, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash near Rio Grande City, Texas.

Assigned to Detachment 2, Company A, 1st of the 224th Aviation Regiment, New York Army National Guard, Frankoski and Grassia lost their lives during a patrol of the US-Mexico border around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, February 8, as reported by The New York Post.

Trooper John Grassia, who joined NYSP in April 2022, was a dedicated public servant, and his legacy of service and protection will be remembered by all.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, a graduate of Columbia High School, met an untimely end while fulfilling his duty as a National Guard soldier. The New York State Troopers PBA mourns the loss of Trooper Grassia, emphasizing his commitment to citizens nationwide.

Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel recognizes the heartbreaking fate of National Guard soldier Casey Frankoski.

Tributes pour in for Casey Frankoski and John Grassia III

Rensselaer County, mourning the tragic loss of National Guard soldier Casey Frankoski and NYSP Trooper John Grassia III, expressed condolences on their official Facebook page.

Crime Online reports County Executive Steve McLaughlin hailed Frankoski, stating she "represents the best of our nation" while extending sympathy to Grassia's family.

Jacob Pratt, another National Guard soldier injured in the crash and a Rensselaer High School graduate, survived the incident, according to reports by The Times Union.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Head of the National Guard Bureau, shared profound grief on X, stating:

"We mourn these heartbreaking deaths. They are a tragic loss beyond words. All of these people represent selfless service & the best of America."

Joseph A. Griffo wrote on Facebook:

"I join with all New Yorkers who are grieving the loss of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski of Rensselaer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, a New York State Trooper from Schenectady. The two New York Army National Guard aviators, along with a Border Patrol agent, were killed in a helicopter crash near Rio Grande City, Texas, on Friday. We keep all involved in this tragic incident, as well as their families who suffered tremendous losses, in our thoughts and prayers."

The CBP agent involved in the incident remains unnamed. The crash, occurring around 2:50 p.m., involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter on federal orders working with Border Patrol to address the border crisis, as reported by The New York Post.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.