What did Andrew Michael Guerra do? Driver arrested after Forth Worth police chase ended in crash 

On Saturday night, January 27, 29-year-old Andrew Michael Guerra was taken into police custody after a dramatic police chase that ended in a crash, leaving two pedestrians and another person injured.

A police pursuit started around 10 p.m. in Fort Worth after the officers attempted to stop Guerra near University Drive and 7th Street. Supposedly under the effects of alcohol, Guerra had other intentions and opted to take off in his car rather than face those officers. Consequently, a police chase ensued through the streets of the city eventually leading to the capture of Andrew Michael Guerra as reported by Dallas Express.

The crash was in the busy West 7th Entertainment District, where Guerra’s escape turned into a collision. His car hit two pedestrians and a collided with another vehicle, leaving all parties injured. Emergency personnel arrived on the site quickly and the wounded were taken to a nearby facility for treatment.

Guerra has been charged with evading arrest and causing harm while driving under the influence.

Andrew Michael Guerra in custody after striking pedestrians

Andrew Michael Guerra is now in police custody following a reckless pursuit through Fort Worth on Saturday night. It all started when officers noticed Guerra driving a gray pickup truck without headlights going the wrong way down a one-way street at around 10 p.m. as reported by FOX News.

Things escalated quickly as the truck backed up, narrowly missing a police car, and drove onto a curb. Despite pleas from a passenger to stop, Guerra sped off. This made many people suspicious of possible intoxication.

The chase became increasingly dangerous as Guerra's truck hit curbs, almost collided with other vehicles, and even jumped a curb into a bank parking lot, destroying the front left wheel against a pole. Despite being caught by the patrol unit, Guerra was undeterred and continued to flee and drove at tremendously high speeds in a residential area.

The situation turned tragic as the damaged vehicle struck a pole, a stationary car, and then two pedestrians—an adult male and an adult female—on the far side of an intersection. Guerra had to be extracted from the vehicle, and although suspicions of intoxication loomed, he refused a field sobriety test according to Fox 4 KDFW.

A female witness who preferred not to be identified shared the following with CBS News Texas:

"I just hear what sounded like an explosion, and then I look up past the building here and I see a bunch of smoke. I just see people running, so I run towards it. I see a woman on the sidewalk screaming that she’s in pain and that everything hurts. I see a man laid out."

The aftermath revealed that the two pedestrians, along with those inside the other car involved, were quickly taken to a nearby hospital. The pedestrians are reportedly in critical condition.

Andrew Michael Guerra faces charges in alleged DUI incident

Fort Worth Police expressed despair on social media, "Our prayers go out to the victims who were injured, as well as the bystanders who saw it happen and were traumatized. Anytime innocent bystanders are injured because of someone’s reckless and dangerous actions, it hits home for all of us who just want to be able to enjoy a night out in our great city."

According to jail records, Andrew Michael Guerra was booked into Lon Evans Corrections Center on January 28 on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, and unlawful restraint as reported by Dallas Express. His bail has been set at $95,000.