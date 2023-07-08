What happened to Taalibah Islam? Missing Fort Worth woman's remains identified 17 years after disappearance

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Tarant County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that they had found the remains of Taalibah Islam, a Fort Worth woman who went missing 17 years ago. While the exact cause of Islam's death is unknown, her killer appeared to have disposed of her body in a wooded area near South Hughes Avenue.

On Thursday, July 6, a local court sentenced Taalibah's suspected killer, Christopher Revill, to life imprisonment on a separate charge. According to local authorities, 35-year-old Revill was recently convicted of the 2016 kidnapping of Typhenie Johnson, another woman he had been in a relationship with. Johnson's body was never found.

During the trial, prosecutors also claimed that Revill had been linked to Taalibah Islam's death. Authorities have not confirmed whether Revill was involved in her killing as well.

The 17-year-long search for Taalibah Islam

At the time of her 2006 disappearance, Taalibah Islam Islam was 9 months pregnant. Authorities said that she was an ex-girlfriend of Christopher Revill, who she already had a child with. Months before she was reported missing, Revill had been investigated for allegedly assaulting her. Furthermore, Taalibah's family alleged that the suspect was an abusive and manipulative partner with a history of violence against women.

Christopher Revill officially reported Taalibah Islam missing on January 21, 2006. He said that the victim went missing after she dropped their son home and then proceeded to leave in an unknown SUV. The victim's family claimed that Revill was most likely involved, but local authorities reportedly did not investigate the lead.

In October 2016, Christopher Revill was arrested for the kidnapping and disappearance for another ex-girlfriend of his, Typhenie Johnson. Prosecutors said that Revill was a likely suspect, as he had already been linked to the disappearance of Taalibah Islam. After Revill was sentenced to life in prison in August 2019, Taalibah and Typhenie's families celebrated together.

Taalibah's sister, Hadiyah Islam, told WFAA reporters at the time:

"Happy, overwhelmed, overjoyed. He’s gone. [My sister] doesn’t have to worry about him anymore."

On March 2, 2023, the remains of Taalibah Islam were discovered near the 900 block of S. Hughes Avenue. After the remains were confirmed to be hers, Typhenee Johnson's family publicly expressed their support for the victim's family.

Johnson's aunt, Janelle Hofeldt, said that Taalibah's family is in their prayers:

"The Islam family is our family. I love them, and my heart is with them. I'm sending them prayers."

Holfeldt added that until Johnson's remains are discovered, her family will remain hopeful that she is alive:

"In my heart, she’s still out there and we will find her and get the help she may need."

Christopher Revill has not formally been charged with Taalibah's murder.

