5 chilling details about the Shauna Howe case

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence

The upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s will cover the brutal murder and assault of 11-year-old Shauna Howe from Oil City, Pennsylvania, dating back to 1992. The case that shook the small town left behind a significant impact on its residents.

On Halloween, 1992, Shauna was kidnapped from the busy intersection of West First and Reed streets while returning home. Her battered dead body was found three days later under a bridge in Oil City. Moreover, it took over a decade for the authorities to find the perpetrators. Shauna was also allegedly assaulted before she was thrown off the bridge to her death.

deadacademy podcast @DeadacademyP NEW EPISODE

The Murder of Shauna Howe.

In this episode, Falon tells a story of a case so disturbing, that 27 years later detectives still have trouble discussing it. #coldcase #MurderMystery #podcast NEW EPISODEThe Murder of Shauna Howe.In this episode, Falon tells a story of a case so disturbing, that 27 years later detectives still have trouble discussing it. #truecrime #truecrime podcast ‼️NEW EPISODE The Murder of Shauna Howe. In this episode, Falon tells a story of a case so disturbing, that 27 years later detectives still have trouble discussing it. #truecrime #coldcase #MurderMystery #podcast #truecrimepodcast https://t.co/9ib867Atm2

Ahead of the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, here are five bone-chilling facts from the brutal crime.

Five quick facts about Shauna Howe's murder and assault

1) The crime started off as a Halloween prank

exploreClarion @exploreclarion Oil City Teen Reflects on Efforts to Restore Halloween Tradition in Wake of Shauna Howe Murder ow.ly/ZutO305BgOA Oil City Teen Reflects on Efforts to Restore Halloween Tradition in Wake of Shauna Howe Murder ow.ly/ZutO305BgOA https://t.co/dtz7K0KMwm

Eldred "Ted" Walker teamed up with James O'Brien and Timothy O'Brien to kidnap a 'friend' of his son as a Halloween prank. According to Ted, the plan was to pick a child up and later drop them home. But things got more and more serious leading up to the crime.

Ted allegedly picked the girl up and handed her to the O'Brien brothers, who drove off with her. Ted also revealed that he heard a female voice crying, "Get off me, let me up, let me go" from O'Brien's bedroom. Ted did not hand over his friends to the authorities but allegedly did not approve of the crime.

2) Shauna Howe was most likely alive when she was thrown off the bridge

crimedoor @crimedoor

#truecrime @AETV On Oct. 27, Shauna Howe, 11, was abducted walking home from a Halloween party. Her abductors threw her alive from a railroad bridge into a creek bed, & she died of trauma caused by the fall. Review details of this case with CrimeDoor: apple.co/2HTdVb0 On Oct. 27, Shauna Howe, 11, was abducted walking home from a Halloween party. Her abductors threw her alive from a railroad bridge into a creek bed, & she died of trauma caused by the fall. Review details of this case with CrimeDoor: apple.co/2HTdVb0 #truecrime 📹 @AETV https://t.co/l5iTFK3UAh

An autopsy revealed that Shauna Howe died from blunt force trauma on her head and chest. It also revealed that the victim was assaulted before she was killed. Authorities alleged that Shauna Howe was alive when she was thrown off the bridge as her hand and shoulder injuries indicated that she tried to break the fall.

3) A mistake in James' whereabouts in 1992 resulted in the case remaining unsolved for a decade

Though the eyewitness' claim suggested that Ted Walker was the one who abducted Shauna from the streets, his DNA did not match the ones found on the little girl. He was let go and the police hit a dead end. James O'Brien was never considered a suspect in 1992 because the police mistakenly thought that he was in prison at the time.

Later, when the authorities tested the DNA in 2002, James was found to be a direct match.

4) Ryan Heath, Timothy O'Brien's cellmate, revealed that Timothy told him about the crime

jenna @jennadalyy finally watching the Shauna Howe show on cold case files. finally watching the Shauna Howe show on cold case files.

Timothy O'Brien was linked to the crime owing to a testimony from his former cellmate, Ryan Heath. Timothy allegedly told Ryan about the murder when the two were locked together in 2001. Though Timothy did not reveal if Shauna Howe was alive at the time, he admitted to throwing her off the bridge.

5) Ted Walker reportedly changed his story multiple times before revealing what actually happened

Dark Matter Podcast ✨ @DarkMatter_Pod Stay tuned on Monday for the story of Shauna Howe #DarkTalesofHalloween We’re keeping the dark tales coming all through October!Stay tuned on Monday for the story of Shauna Howe #spooktober We’re keeping the dark tales coming all through October! 👻 Stay tuned on Monday for the story of Shauna Howe #spooktober #DarkTalesofHalloween

Ted Walker was brought in at different times concerning the case. He allegedly changed his narrative multiple times before revealing the truth about the O'Brien brothers. Walker took a plea deal to testify against the two brothers.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s will look into the case in further detail. Be sure to catch the episode titled Devil at the Crossroads on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8 PM CT on Investigation Discovery.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far