What happened at Johnnie Cochran middle school? Possible overdose incident explored 

Three students at Johnnie Cochran Middle School in Arlington Heights were rushed to a hospital after they suffered a possible overdose incident on Monday, May 1, officials said in a statement.

Briefly detailing the incident, authorities said that the three girls at Johnnie Cochran Middle School ingested an unspecified substance on Monday morning.

Parents pulling kids out of school. Students tell us 3 overdosed. LAUSD says the 3 students were taken to hospital for treatment.

BREAKING: At least 3 students with medical emergency at Johnnie Cochran Middle School, Arlington Heights/Mid-City.Parents pulling kids out of school. Students tell us 3 overdosed. LAUSD says the 3 students were taken to hospital for treatment.

The girls, all believed to be 13 years old, were reportedly first treated by school medics before they were transferred out to a hospital after exhibiting signs of a possible overdose.

Johnnie Cochran Middle School goes into lockdown after students suffered a possible overdose

As per multiple reports citing the L.A. Fire Department, paramedics were called into Johnnie Cochran Middle School, located in the 4000 block of Johnnie Cochran Vista, at around 11:35 am on Monday.

The children were then transferred to a hospital after exhibiting what the L.A.F.D. described as "altered levels of consciousness after possible exposure or ingestion of an unknown substance."

Shortly after first responders arrived at the scene, Johnnie Cochran Middle School went into lockdown, and parents were notified of the incident.

Three students were rushed to a hospital after they suffered an unspecified medical incident at Johnnie Cochran Middle School in Arlington Heights Monday morning, officials said. The girls, believed to be 13 years old, were first treated by school medical personnel.

As per a parent at the school cited by ABC News, the patients were reportedly administered Narcan at the hospital for a possible overdose. Authorities, who are investigating the incident, have yet to disclose information on the substance found in the girl's system.

Officials have also withheld the names of potential overdose patients due to their age. Meanwhile, Ebony Walker, a parent at the school, told ABC News:

"It's sad and it's hurtful because it could've been any of our kids that go to this school.”

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho asked anyone with information on the incident to drop a tip on the Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting, or LASAR, app.

The incident comes amid growing concerns about a colorful pill of the opioid fentanyl, known as “rainbow fentanyl” flooding the market.

As previously reported, in August 2022, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning to the public to beware of the “rainbow fentanyl” pills coated in color, giving them the obvious appearance of candy. The pill is reportedly a potent threat to young people, who risk ingesting heavy doses of the drug by being deceived by its innocuous, colorful, candy-like appearance. It should be noted that the drug is extremely addictive and deadly, despite its rainbow hues.

In a similar incident on December 1, 2022, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at Van Nuys Middle School in Sherman on report of a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found ten students aged between 12 and 15 began exhibiting overdose symptoms after ingesting unidentified edible cannabis.

