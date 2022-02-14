How did Ava Michelle's brother die? 'Tall Girl 2' actress opens up on his accidental death 

Tall Girl lead actress Ava Michelle opened up about the heartbreaking loss she suffered in February 2021, when her brother Devan, who was only 23 years old at the time, passed away due to fentanyl poisoning amidst the release and promotion of Tall Girl 2.

In a recent interview, the actress said while talking about her brother's tragic death:

"It was very unexpected and obviously an accident. It's still hard to share, but I think it's important."

The family declined to provide details regarding Devan's accidental death. However, Ava wishes to raise and bring awareness to the threats of accidental mishaps caused by the potent opioid, often found sequined with other drugs.

'Tall Girl 2' brings into light the accidental death of actress Ava Michelle's brother

In a thoughtful Instagram post, the actress expressed her feelings regarding losing her brother and how much she misses him. Reportedly, the actress exclaimed how more young individuals have died due to fentanyl poisoning in the last couple of years in comparison to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said in an interview:

"We really need to be talking about this so much more than we are. This is something I'm super passionate about and I'm actually going to be starting my own foundation [for awareness] on it."

Last December, Ava and her mother Jeanette Cota dropped a clothing line called Identified, which was inspired by her brother Devan. The actress disclosed that Devan wanted to launch the clothing line and named it the night before he passed away. She said:

"This was something that really meant a lot to him. So my mom and I made it happen, and it launched Christmas Day, and we're just really excited about it. It has a great meaning, and a lot of him in it as well, which I think is really special, and something that he definitely would want us to continue. So hopefully something beautiful can come out of something not so beautiful."

Apart from her engagement with Identified, Ava is currently promoting her newly launched movie Tall Girl 2. She expressed that the highs and lows faced by her character Jodi keep on hitting close to home. She stated:

"I feel like Jodi and I are on the same emotional journey."

Alongside Ava Michelle, Tall Girl 2's promising ensemble cast includes Sabrina Carpenter as Harper Kreyman, Luke Eisner as Stig Mohlin, Griffin Gluck as Jack Dunkleman, Anjelika Washington as Fareeda, Johanna Liauw as Stella Mohlin, Rico Paris as Schnipper, Angela Kinsey as Helaine Kreyman, Clara Wilsey as Kimmy Stitcher, Steve Zahn as Richie Kreyman, and Jan Luis Castellanos as Tommy Torres.

Readers can catch Tall Girl 2, streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish