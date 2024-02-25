What happened to Johnny Hardwick? Alabama Judge hospitalized after a domestic incident 

Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick was left in serious condition after he was shot at his home on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Hardwick is the presiding judge of Montgomery County’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in Albama. As reported by KIRO 7 News Seattle, the Alabama judge also had to undergo surgery because of the shooting, and excessive wounds.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident took place around 1 PM. The officers also claimed that they arrested Johnny Hardwick’s son, Khalfani Hardwich as a suspect. As per the New York Post, the son is already a convict in a murder case that took place more than 10 years back.

Reports also claim that as soon as the shooting took place, Khalfani fled in his truck, and then abandoned it just 5 miles away from their home. The police claimed that Johnny Hardwick’s son was then found just 45 minutes later, as he had travelled only 1 mile away from where he ditched his truck.

While the son has not yet been charged with any crime, the father continues to be in serious condition in the hospital.

as judge Johnny Hardwick was left severely injured

As Johnny Hardwick undergoes surgery in the hospital, the police authority is working hard to understand what might have triggered the incident which left the judge in this condition. However, police are investigating and questioning the son, who has a history of violence as he pleaded guilty in 2014 to second-degree murder. However, he served no prison time back then.

Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson spoke up on the matter, and made it clear that the shooting was a “domestic incident.” As quoted in New York Post, he said:

“Judge Hardwick was involved in a domestic incident with his son and suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound.”

On the other hand, the police authorities also made it clear that if found guilty, Johnny Hardwick’s son is likely to face a life sentence in prison, along with charges of possessing a firearm. As the incident took place, Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed also addressed the shooting and prayed for the judge’s speedy recovery.

As quoted in The Montgomery Independent, he said in a statement:

“Tamika and I are saddened by the news that Judge Johnny Hardwick has been shot. He has honourably served our community on the Circuit Court for decades, helping spearhead numerous reforms to make the court system more equitable and fair. Most recently, he worked to eliminate bond requirements for more non-violent offences.”

He talked more about the judge’s accomplishments, as he said:

“Away from the bench, he was a champion for the area’s youth, one of the founders of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery. We are praying for his recovery.”

After being found on U.S. 231, Hardwick’s son is being held at the Montgomery County Detention facility, as reported by Yahoo! News. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the matter. At the moment, the police and the hospital are yet to disclose the current condition of the judge who was brutally shot. Furthermore, Johnny Hardwick’s family has also not addressed the matter yet.