New footage from the Amazon delivery truck accident in 2021 has left social media users shocked and surprised. The accident that took place nearly 3 years back destroyed the entire truck, but the driver managed to escape alive. New footage now shows the Amazon delivery truck being split in half by a train coming from the back.

The video first shows the driver inside the Amazon truck, when suddenly the truck topples and the rear half is gone along with the parcels as the train crashes into the vehicle, splitting it in half. However, what shocked the masses was that the driver was not hurt even a bit, even after the disastrous accident.

Furthermore, the camera present in the truck captured the expressions of the driver looking absolutely shocked and surprised. However, just after the impact, he unbuckles his seat belt and tries to compose himself.

While the accident took place in 2021, the new footage being shared on social media has gone viral and is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. People are shocked to see how the driver survived the deadly accident. One social media user also commented on the man's sheer good luck:

Social media users left shocked as a new video emerges online showing the driver completely unscathed after the train split his vehicle in half. (Image via @DailyLoud/ X)

Social media users left amazed as new footage from 2021 Amazon truck accident goes viral

As the Amazon driver escaped the accident absolutely unscathed, social media users were left shocked.

As per Complex, the Amtrak train crashed in the Amazon delivery truck near the River Valley Road in Ixonia, Wisconsin. The driver of the truck, Alexander Evans also shared how he felt back in 2021, as he said:

"Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags, and it was just … I didn't know what to feel, to be honest with you. Literally, it was like one long beep, like a horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas. I was like, I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him."

As the new footage went viral, social media users shared shocked reactions as cameras present inside the vehicle showed the close call between the train and the driver. As an X user, @DailyLoud shared the video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

While the train accident did not hurt Alexander Evans even a bit, he was still taken to the hospital back in 2021 to make sure there were no injuries. Furthermore, there is other footage on social media which shows the accident from several other angles.

However, it is the angle from inside the truck that has left netizens shocked and surprised.

