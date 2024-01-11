Why is the Fork video trending on Twitter? Hilarious memes erupt in wake of viral trend 

Recently, the term 'Fork Video' began trending on X, arousing people’s curiosity about the content that has triggered a volley of memes online. The reactions of some social media users who posted memes depicting a stunned, traumatized soldier warning people from viewing the clip suggested something sinister.

Netizens became more curious due to the uptick in NSFW videos recently. Their shocked reaction to the 'Fork Video' weaved a web of intrigue about the content that has invariably piqued people’s interest in the clip. The manufactured interest led to a spike in the search for the term, resulting it to trend on X.

However, the clip that has everyone taking to the social media platform was not NSFW-related content. The video posted by user Non-Aesthetic Things on January 6, 2023, proved to be a tedious clip of a guy drinking five liters of water with a fork without a break.

Social media users react to Fork Video online

Historically, we have been known to whip ourselves into a frenzied obsession about certain topics, such as shows, celebrities, clothes, and well-delivered dialogue. With the advent of the internet and Twitter, our collective obsession now exists on an unprecedented scale, causing it to become somewhat omnipresent and invariably trend online.

Recently, social media users became curious about the Fork Video, which involved a man simply drinking five liters of water with a fork in seven hours, seemingly without a break. The video posted by user Non-Aesthetic Things has captivated the audience, who took to Twitter to share their reactions. This has inadvertently generated interest in the video, amassing over 16 million views.

Most of the views were seemingly generated by people’s hyperbolic reactions to the video, making the clip more enticing to an unsuspecting netizen.

However, as people found the video where the man was seen simply drinking water out of a canister, a social media user, Satyam Patel, summed up netizens' collective thoughts by saying:

“I’ve spent a minute of my life watching a man drink water with a fork.”

In response to the comment, another netizen wrote:

“Count me in, that's 2 minutes that just got lost in the universe.”

Despite the absurdity of the content, the video has generated hundreds of hilarious reactions.

The recent video comes amid social media platform X experiencing an uptick in viral videos whose only purpose appears to trend online and generate views to drive up engagement on their account.

It is important to note that while the clip appears innocent, the trend can prove to be dangerous. Last year, a TikToker in Canada was hospitalized after drinking four liters of water every day for 12 days. The woman was diagnosed with extreme sodium deficiencies, or hyponatremia, after drinking too much water.