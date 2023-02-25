What happened to JV of Wild 94.9? Missing radio host's struggle with Lyme disease explored 

Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift is a popular radio show personality who hosts Wild 94.9. He is currently missing and 'at risk,' said the San Francisco Police Department.

Vandergrift is a 54-year-old white male who is approximately 6 feet tall. Bald and with brown eyes, he was last seen wearing black sweatpants. He is 180 pounds and has several tattoos on both his arms and above his right ear.

WiLD 94.9 @Wild949 We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it 🙏 https://t.co/wbOtAMySmL

JV was last seen around 10 pm on February 23, 2023, near his home in the 200 block of King Street, San Francisco.

Anyone with information or eyes on him is to call the police at 415-575-4444 as the SFPD asks the public for their help.

JV is 'at risk' due to his recent struggle with Lyme disease

Jeffrey Vandergrift vanished from the radio show career in 2021, sparking widespread speculation about his whereabouts. During this time, the doctors said that they couldn't figure out what was wrong with him.

In April 2022, JV returned to the airwaves, revealing that he had been diagnosed with a severe case of Lyme disease. It elicited a flood of well wishes and condolences from his fans.

Lyme disease causes brain fog, convulsions, and other issues that restrict the victim's mental health and take a toll on their physical health. The disease makes it hard for victims to carry on with day-to-day activities. Vandergrift stated that he dealt with s*lf-h*rm ideas and promised to return to the airwaves as soon as possible.

A few months ago, JV attempted to take his own life. His model wife, Natasha Yi, found him in the garage; in the car, he was unconscious. An ambulance was called, and once they figured out that Lyme disease was the main reason behind his s*icid*l tendencies, they sought treatment together.

In an article for Wild 94.9, Jeffrey JV Vandergrift wrote:

"I am, however, a person who has suffered every day from the brutal effects of what Lyme and other pathogens have done to my brain since they were activated by the vaccine. Like most “Lyme” patients, I look and sound fine on the outside. "

He continued:

"I go to work every day in hopes that the treatment I have sought out on my own will eventually make this nightmare come to an end. I pray and hope it does for others. I would be selfish not to share my honest story, so that others have a better chance—today and in the future."

JV @JV

I know, who gives a fart!!? Been at 94 since 94. Wow, that’s a long time Super grateful for each of you who have been on this journey w me. It’s #NationalRadioDay I know, who gives a fart!!? Been at 94 since 94. Wow, that’s a long timeSuper grateful for each of you who have been on this journey w me. It’s #NationalRadioDay I know, who gives a fart!!? Been at 94 since 94. Wow, that’s a long time‼️ Super grateful for each of you who have been on this journey w me. 🙏 https://t.co/23Q7fgxWYR

In 1900s and 2000s, the radio personality co-hosted the Doghouse show on the Wild 94.9 station. He also co-hosted the show with Dan 'Elvis' Lay and Lance 'Hollywood' Otani. The trio performed stunts and prank calls and used constant humor while hosting the Doghouse show.

He co-hosted the show with Dan "Elvis" Lay and Lance "Hollywood" Otani.

There haven't been any updates on JV's movement, as he remains missing. Fans are worried about him, and the police are doing whatever they can to track down the famous host.

