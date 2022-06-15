What time will The Dog House: UK Season 3 air on HBO Max? Format, release date and more details explored

After two emotional seasons, HBO Max is returning with season 3 of The Dog House: UK on June 16 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. The show will take viewers back to the Wood Green pet adoption center, which is a sanctuary for dogs who were abandoned by their owners.

On the show, the British dog rescue center will help find the perfect new home for four-legged friends. Described as a dating reality show, it features abandoned dogs and wannabe owners finding each other for love and support.

All about The Dog House: UK Season 3

With the “aim to find the best possible homes for the dogs,” The Dog House: UK Season 3 is returning to HBO Max on Thursday. The logline of the show reads:

"Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn’t easy, but that’s exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, THE DOG HOUSE: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog “dating” experience."

Further adding:

"Each episode introduces tearful tales of abandoned dogs while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend. It’s up to the center’s dedicated staff to match pets with potential new owners and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection."

The season will have nine episodes and will feature dogs who are normal or either blind, suffering from health conditions or were just thrown into the streets by their owners who can no longer take care of their four-legged friends.

To get the rescued dogs their forever homes, Wood Green’s staff carefully analyzes the profiles of potential owners before setting up their date to find out if the dog and the family are happy with each other.

The trailer of the unscripted series shows a lot of families willing to adopt rescued dogs for their kids, for themselves or their partners, simply for “unconditional love,” “companionship,” “somebody to play with,” and to get a “lifelong friend.”

The Dog House: UK is directed by Matt Wicks, Anna Llewellyn, and Tom Bowman, who are also the producers of the show alongside Morgana Pugh and senior producer Katie Brimblecombe.

Perry Fitzpatrick has narrated The Dog House: UK Season 3. The documentary-style series is executive produced by Nick Mirsky.

Five Mile Films originally produced the show for Channel 4 in the UK for distribution by All3Media International.

About Woodgreen Pets Charity

Wood Green is an Animals Charity in Cambridgeshire that takes in hundreds of disowned or neglected dogs every year and is committed to finding loving owners and a forever home for their abandoned dogs.

The Woodgreen Pets Charity was founded by Miss Louisa Snow in 1924 after a large number of abandoned and injured animals were left on the streets of London following the First World War. She then opened a center in a house in Lordship Lane, North London.

In 2020, the charity launched a Pet Collection service covering Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, and North London. In 2022, the charity was rebranded as Woodgreen Pets Charity. It is also a home for abandoned cats, rabbits, and other small animals.

Woodgreen Pets Charity made its TV debut in 2019 for the Channel Four series, The Dog House. Series two started on March 11, 2021.

Tune in on Thursday on HBO Max to see how dogs find their rightful owners and forever home in The Dog House: UK Season 3.

