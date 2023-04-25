What happened to Keith Gattis? GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 in wake of country singer's death at 52

On Sunday, April 23, country singer Keith Gattis died in a tractor accident at age 52. In response, his friends started a GoFundMe in order to support his wife and children in the aftermath of the tragedy. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $300,000, has so far collected over $100,000.

Gattis is survived by his two children and his wife Penny, who is a music producer.

RIP Keith Gattis.



Yet again, bad news travels faster than any good news that you hear.



He was a master songwriter, producer and guitar player. We will have much more on his musical impact in the coming days.



Keith Gattis is best known for his album Big City Blues, as well as his involvement in Dwight Yoakam's Blame the Vain. He has also collaborated with artists such Kid Rock, Randy Houser and the Eli Young band.

His family has not disclosed the details of the tractor accident.

Who is Keith Gattis? All there is to know about the country singer

Born in Georgetown, Texas on May 26, 1971, Keith Gattis began his music career as a teenager, performing at small shows around Texas. He eventually relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where he signed with the record label RCA Nashville. Soon after, he shot to fame in the country scene with songs such as Real Deal and Little Drops of My Heart. On his official website, it was noted that his work evokes the work of artists such as Tom Petty and the Eagles.

According to Musicrow, despite his growing popularity, Keith Gattis found little commercial success from the two singles. He would eventually relocate to the West Coast, where he collaborated with Dwight Yoakam before eventually releasing Big City Blues in 2005. The album is best known for songs such as El Cerrito Place. He also worked on the Honky Tonk Experience with Kendell Marvel.

After Gattis' death, Marvel spoke about working with him. He said:

"We made my first record together and wrote most of the songs. Hell, we started The Honky Tonk Experience together. He was not only a great guitar slinger/ songwriter/singer/producer, he was also a great friend and an even better dad to his babies and husband to Penny."

I was deeply saddened to hear yesterday of the sudden and tragic accidental death of a dear friend and former musical colleague Keith Gattis.

Keith Gattis would later on garner recognition at Pioneertown Recording Studio, serving as co-producer on Randy Houser's 2019 album, Magnolia.

In a public statement, country singer Jake Owen addressed Gattis' death, saying:

“Losing people in our lives is never something we can get used to. Losing someone in this business, is even harder bc of what they brought to everyone around them. Keith Gattis brought it all."

The statement continued:

"He was the guy you wish you could be as cool as. From his own records, his style, his swagger,.. Keith was always himself. I really admired him and I wish I would of told him that. It’s hard to only be left with memories.”

So many people I care about are grieving the loss of Keith Gattis today. I didn't know him well but I definitely respected him as a musician and songwriter, and it's clear that he was a great friend. My heart breaks for all y'all.

The plans for Gattis' funeral service have not yet been announced by his family members.

