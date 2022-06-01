What happened to Kelly Preston? John Travolta mourns Ray Liotta ahead of late wife's death anniversary

On the eve of his wife Kelly Preston's second death anniversary, John Travolta paid tribute to Hollywood actor and friend Ray Liotta. Ray died peacefully in his sleep last Friday, aged 67 while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

The Pulp Fiction star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Liotta, who died at 67. For his 3.9 million followers, John posted the photo on his Instagram 'story.'

In the Instagram story, John wrote:

"We will miss you Ray."

His heartfelt story post comes just weeks before the second anniversary of the death of John's wife, Kelly.

Ray is survived by his fiancee Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen Liotta. Liotta is best known for his role as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's classic 1980 gangster film Goodfellas, He co-starred with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Kelly Preston's death and relationship timeline with John Travolta explored

While Preston was still married to actors Kevin Gage, John Travolta and Kelly Preston met at a screen test for their 1989 comedy.Travolta has frequently stated that it was love at first sight.

Preston married her SpaceCamp co-star Gage in 1985, but the couple divorced after only two years. She then briefly dated George Clooney until they split up in 1989, and she was engaged to actor Charlie Sheen until 1990.

Travolta got down on one knee inside the Palace Hotel restaurant in Gstaad, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve 1991 and proposed with a six-carat yellow-and-white diamond ring.

Preston and Travolta had three children: Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin, their second son. Jett, the couple's 16-year-old son, died in January 2009 after having a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

She died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57, at her home in Clearwater, Florida, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her condition was not widely publicised. Her death was announced in an Instagram post shared by John Travolta and Ella Bleu.

She began her acting career in 1985 with her first significant film role in Mischief, following minor roles in television shows such as For Love and Honor.

Preston later appeared in films such as SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996), and For Love of the Game (1999)

Preston's final film role was in the 2018 film Gotti, where she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, played by John Travolta.

