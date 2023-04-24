What happened to Kendy Howard? Former Idaho state trooper arrested over wife’s death

On Friday, April 21, 2023, 57-year-old former Idaho trooper Daniel Howard was arrested for the murder of his wife, Kendy Howard. As reported by the Daily Beast, Kendy Howard was found dead on February 2, 2021. Following which, Daniel Howard called the police and told them that she had shot herself.

However, authorities are yet to disclose why it took two years to bring charges against the former Idaho law official.

According to the couple's daughter, Brooke Wilkins, Daniel Howard had a long history of abusing his wife. She said at the time of her death, Kendy Howard was planning on filing a divorce against the former law officer.

The criminal history of Daniel Howard who allegedly killed his wife, Kendy Howard, in 2021

Yahoo reported that Daniel Howard was in law enforcement for 19 years. In 2014, he was suspended after authorities alleged that he had used a fake name in a motorcycle title application, stolen ammunition from the department, and carried out unlawful hunting practices. The Spokesman noted that he resigned in November of that year.

His daughter, Brooke Wilkins, said that he would habitually beat Kendy Howard. When the victim was suspected of having an affair with another man, Daniel was accused of attempting to intimidate him. As a result, he was arrested and charged with assault, property damage, and stalking.

Additionally, the arrest affidavit claimed that Daniel vandalized the man's property with corn syrup, stole his guns, and fired at the roof of his home with a shotgun. Officials noted that the former officer was attempting to cause emotional damage with minimal physical evidence, a supposed ploy to avoid leaving behind physical criminal evidence. After this, he pleaded guilty to the charges and received a suspended sentence of three years.

Brooke Wilkins said that while abuse had become normal in the couple's marriage, it became increasingly more violent in the last two years. As a result, Kendy Howard attempted to separate herself from her husband. In one instance, law enforcement arrived at the Howard home to escort Kendy away.

The couple's daughter wrote on her Facebook:

“A week before her death law enforcement was called to escort her out of the house. She woke up with him standing above her wearing all black and gloves. While talking to him she was able to get her phone and make a call. She didn’t want to talk to law enforcement just wanted out."

Wilkins said that while her parents briefly separated, Daniel convinced Kendy to return home on February 2. Soon after, the victim was discovered naked in her bathtub with a bullet wound.

Daniel Howard has been charged with murder and domestic assault in connection to her death.

