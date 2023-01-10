What happened to Kevin Lemons? Tributes pour in as Atlanta gospel star dies aged 44

Well-known gospel singer Kevin Lemons recently passed away at the age of 44. Kevin's family confirmed the news in an Instagram post with a picture featuring Lemons at different stages of his life.

The caption read:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of our Founder – Kevin Lemons. Please keep his wife Tiunna, Family and Higher Calling lifted in prayer as we all process this sudden loss. Thank you all for the outpouring of love already shown. We are so appreciative and grateful for each of you!"

His cause of death has not yet been disclosed but as per 24update.net, he reportedly had a heart attack, which led to his demise.

Netizens pay tribute to the singer on Twitter

Lemons gained recognition for his flawless work as a singer over the years. Twitter flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Meta Washington @MetaWashington I started my day off laughing and now I feel like I’ve been hit in my gut. My sincere condolences to the family of Kevin Lemons and the group he led so wondrously, Higher Calling. #RIP I started my day off laughing and now I feel like I’ve been hit in my gut. My sincere condolences to the family of Kevin Lemons and the group he led so wondrously, Higher Calling. #RIP https://t.co/taGgTyupvr

Doug/Doug @bacc2lyfe 🏿 #rip Kevin Lemons…Will be missed…..so random not expected….your sound and contributions to Choir music lives on forever! #rip Kevin Lemons…Will be missed…..so random not expected….your sound and contributions to Choir music lives on forever! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/C7sQXzPlBQ

MTK @bruthasun 🏽 Shook about Kevin Lemons. RIP. Shook about Kevin Lemons. RIP. 🙏🏽

Rob Milton @therobmilton - we really used to tear up that Kevin Lemons version of “Search Me.” I used to run that whole album into the ground too. may he RIP. - we really used to tear up that Kevin Lemons version of “Search Me.” I used to run that whole album into the ground too. may he RIP.

JG3 @Dr_Elite 🏾 RIP Kevin Lemons RIP Kevin Lemons 🙏🏾

BlackGirl👸🏾✨ @jaazzzzminee 🏾 RIP Kevin Lemons RIP Kevin Lemons 😞🙏🏾

Renee Larson @iamreneejai STUNNED. SHOCKED. RIP Kevin Lemons. Just saw him just last week for Watch Night service. STUNNED. SHOCKED. RIP Kevin Lemons. Just saw him just last week for Watch Night service.

TJB @ItsTamone RIP Kevin Lemons. RIP Kevin Lemons.

Crit. @CZFarrar_ Mannn… rip Kevin lemons Mannn… rip Kevin lemons

Kevin Lemons was a member of Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling

Born on September 12, 1978, Kevin spent most of his childhood in Atlanta, Georgia. His grandmother Annie Ruth Lemons established the Atlanta Masonic Choir, which was later led by Kevin's father, Wilbert Lemons.

In 1996, a music ministry called Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling was formed at a gathering organized by his father, which was attended by Kevin along with some young singers. The ministry slowly started to evolve, and with Kevin as their leader, they spread the message of love, unity, and spiritual development among the people. They gained recognition for their albums – Destined for Greatness and The Declaration and managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts as well.

Lemons was a member of a music ministry called Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling (Image via kevinlemons_highercalling/Instagram)

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling currently has 70 members and all of them are popular for their voices and performances. The ministry is signed with Hez House Entertainment and they became famous following the release of their 2021 album, 3rd Round, which also featured the single, For Your Good. The singers in this ministry are mostly from Atlanta, Alabama, California, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and New Orleans.

Kevin's work in choir music has always been praised by the audience. He often organized workshops at different educational institutions around the world. His work was loved by popular faces from the music industry, who also collaborated with him. He performed on stage with stars like Bebe Winans, Donald Lawrence, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, and more.

Lemons worked in the 2018 Netflix drama Come Sunday as a vocal director. Helmed by Joshua Marston, the film was released on April 13, 2018, and featured Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Segel, Condola Rashad, Lakeith Stanfield, Stacey Sergeant, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Danny Glover, and Martin Sheen in lead roles.

According to Atlanta News First, Kevin's labelmate, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, called the late singer a "beautiful human being" as he said:

"His love for God seasoned everything that he did, and his palpable love for people was an extension of that. Kevin Lemons was just a beautiful human being and he will be sorely missed."

Kevin is survived by his wife Tiunna. His record label HezHouse Entertainment stated that detailed information about his memorial shall be revealed soon.

