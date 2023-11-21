What happened to Kristina Navarro-Krupka? UW Platteville athletic director's death sparks a wave of tributes online

Kristina Navarro-Krupka, the athletic director of The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, because of pregnancy-related complications. The announcement was made on the university’s official website on Monday.

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka, who served as the institution’s athletic director for over four years, was also its assistant chancellor, as per NBC 15.

As soon as news of Navarro-Krupka’s demise emerged, it sparked a wave of tributes online.

The official Facebook page of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Athletics mourned the untimely death of their director.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the passing of Athletic Director and Assistant Chancellor Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka this weekend. She was an enthusiastic champion for the entire University of Wisconsin-Platteville, especially our student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff…She will be greatly missed,” the post read.

It also shared condolences for the family and friends of Kristina, including her husband Nick, and to others whose lives she impacted.

Tributes pour in amid Kristina Navarro-Krupka’s tragic demise

On November 18, Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka died unexpectedly with her unborn child, Karina Maria Krupka. She passed away 11 days before her 40th birthday, according to Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care’s official website.

The media source also cited that her funeral mass was held at St. Dennis Catholic Church grounds on Monday, followed by her burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, both in her hometown in Madison.

Following the news of her passing, tributes began pouring in. For instance, the university's chancellor, Dr. Tammy K. Evetovich, said in a statement to NBC 15 that the news of Dr. Navarro-Krupka’s sudden death has left the University of Wisconsin-Platteville community “filled with both shock and sadness.”

Likewise, Wisconsin Badgers Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh also mourned her death and shared condolences for Kristina’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“All of us in the Badger Athletic Department are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of UW-Platteville Director of Athletics Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka. Kristina was a friend to a number of us at UW-Madison and a great partner to our department,” he noted.

Exploring the career of Kristina Navarro-Krupka

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka was the assistant chancellor of sports administration and director of athletics and recreation at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Besides being involved in administrative duties, Dr. Navarro-Krupka also taught five courses at the university. The avid mountain biker even coordinated the graduate program in sports administration, within the College of Liberal Arts and Education, as per the university’s pioneer’s website.

Before joining the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Kristina was the senior associate athletic director and the assistant professor of practice at New Jersey’s Rutgers University, where she oversaw leadership development and strategic partnerships.

She also worked in the athletics departments of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater among others, as per Channel 3000.

Born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, Kristina graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and business administration.

Later, she earned her master’s degree in sports administration at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 2009. In 2012, she obtained her doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.