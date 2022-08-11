What happened to Leslie Griffith? Lyme disease symptoms explored as longtime KTVU anchor dies aged 66

Well-known anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith passed away on August 10, 2022 at the age of 66 and the cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Griffith, who is known for her appearances on KTVU, was severely affected by Lyme Disease after being bitten by a tick in 2015. However, it remains unknown if the disease had anything to do with her death.

KTVU plans to air a full obituary segment on the 10 o'clock news on August 11. Detailed information on her funeral will be disclosed soon.

vernkpix @vernKPIX @KPIXtv #RIP Stunner! Former KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith passed away tonight in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Had battled Lyme Disease since 2015 when she was bitten by a tick. She was always kind to me. We did The Nutcracker together for the Oakland Ballet. She was 66. @KTVU Stunner! Former KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith passed away tonight in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Had battled Lyme Disease since 2015 when she was bitten by a tick. She was always kind to me. We did The Nutcracker together for the Oakland Ballet. She was 66. @KTVU @KPIXtv #RIP https://t.co/UA6y0Wo3uF

Leslie Griffith's cause of death explored

A member of Griffith's family revealed how her health was affected due to Lyme Disease after the tick bite. The anchor had been residing in Mexico since 2016.

The symptoms of Lyme Disease are dependent on the stage of infection and include fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis.

For now, Griffith's case of death is unknown and it is possible that she may have died due to some age-related health issues. No information is available on whether she was suffering from any other health problems other than Lyme Disease.

Everything known about Leslie Griffith

Born on January 1, 1956, Leslie Griffith was a famous writer and journalist. She initially joined the Associated Press and The Denver Post before shifting to KTVU where she worked as a journalist and news anchor for 25 years.

She was a general assignment reporter and the anchor of KTVU's Original Ten O'clock News in the San Francisco Bay Area for KTVU for 22 years. Griffith was the only anchor of the weekend news for nine years and spent her 25th birthday in Moscow covering the Cold War.

Leslie Griffith gained recognition for her appearances in KTVU (Image via JP Sottile/Facebook)

Despite working in difficult circumstances, she managed to gather information and write stories. She was said to be a breaking news guru and the only person to provide information when important news was trending everywhere.

Leslie ensured that viewers could get the latest information on everything that was happening around the world. She emphasized the tuberculosis problem in circus elephants over the years and tried her best to get all the elephants out of the circuses. She was also the founder of the Leslie R. Griffith Woman of Courage Scholarship to help young women in 2005.

She quit KTVU in 2006 and wrote for several online publications like The Huffington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, and others. Apart from her appearances on KTVU as an anchor, she portrayed the role in the 1999 movie, True Crime.

She was involved in the making of the movie When Giants Fall, which focused on the negative effects of the ivory trade where an elephant is killed every 15 minutes for its ivory.

The Tomball, Texas native's survivors include her two daughters, Trenton and Carly, son Eric, and two grandchildren. Detailed information on her educational background and parents is yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave