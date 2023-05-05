What happened to Libby Stimpson? Utah Weber River incident explored amid search for 28-year-old

28-year-old Libby Stimpson was reportedly swept away by the Weber River on May 1, 2023, and authorities have since been conducting a rapid search to find the victim. Libby's father Jack Lassetter, who is hopeful that his daughter will return, described her as a talented and beautiful girl. Speaking on the incident, he stated:

"She was out playing with her dogs. Near the river. One of them lost their collar. We don't know exactly what happened."

Lassetter believes that his daughter might have fallen into the river near her residence.

Meanwhile, the local community has also joined the authorities in their search for Libby. Jack also expressed gratitude towards all those who have been helping to find Lubby Stimpson.

Brian Mullahy @bmullahy2news Search for #LibbyStimpson : Peggy Whitesides and her daughter Cassidy keep watch from bridge over Weber River. Search for #LibbyStimpson: Peggy Whitesides and her daughter Cassidy keep watch from bridge over Weber River. https://t.co/5JrbWrbfj2

Family friend Jane Harvey has been keeping a watch from the bridge on Adams Avenue Parkway and others have been watching every part of the river.

Libby Stimpson reportedly fell into the Weber River and was swept away

Local communities and Libby Stimpson's family members are keeping a watch on all the points of the river (Image via The Signpost)

Libby Stimpson was reportedly swept away by the Weber River on Monday when she was strolling near the river at her family farm with her dogs. The incident happened at around 5:30 pm and according to a few witnesses, they heard her scream while she was pulled away by the river.

Libby's sister Laura Trumbo revealed that she did not return home even though the dogs came back. Meanwhile, Weber County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed anything so far, and neither have they provided an update on the overall progress of the search mission.

Libby's family later launched a GoFundMe on Thursday and donations worth $13,000 have been already made. The description described her as a kind and generous woman. The family mentioned that they are happy with the requests they have been receiving from those who are ready to offer help. The description continued:

"There will still be a need for volunteers to assist in the search and recovery, but your donation is a quick way to alleviate some of the financial burden on Libby's husband Luke and her family. We deeply appreciate your help and consideration in caring for our wonderful Libby."

Libby Stimpson's family also thanked the Weber and Davis County Search and Rescue Teams and volunteers and the Weber and Davis County Sheriff's Offices. Although there are no updates regarding the search mission, Ogden Fire Department Fire Captain Patrick McFarland said:

"There's a lot of points, a lot of bridges, a lot of access areas, a lot of problem areas, where people can get hung up so we have those points where we can pick out a person if we need to."

Meanwhile, officials have requested the public to keep their distance from the Weber River as it is running at a dangerous level. They have also asked everyone to stay away from the checkpoints as their presence makes the search process tough for the authorities.

Poll : 0 votes