What happened to Lil Wop? Real name and all about the rapper as arrest footage goes viral

Bodycam footage of Chicago-born rapper Lil Wop getting arrested is making its rounds online. Media outlet XXL Magazine, in an Instagram post (user @xxl) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, reported that cops arrested him on charges of public indecency and theft.

Per the outlet, officials took Lil Wop into custody after discovering the rapper pleasuring himself in the stairwell of a hotel in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Further, clips of the footage show the incident occurred on October 13, 2024.

Lil Wop, whose real name is Louis McPherson, rose to fame with his 2017 track Lost My Mind. He is known for his dark style of rap.

As per the videos circulating online, cops caught McPherson while he was m**turbating in the stairwell. When confronted, he initially denied doing so. A separate video shows the rapper crying while sitting in the back of a police car. However, as per his social media activity, he has since been released.

Lil Wop was previously signed to rapper Gucci Mane's label, 1017 Eskimos

According to Louis McPherson's biography on Fandom (Rap/Hip Hop), he was born in Chicago, Illinois (October 1995). He began uploading original tracks online during his late teens. Sometime in the early 2010s, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, at the suggestion of his cousin.

Lil Wop released music during the time, but it wasn't until his debut mixtape, Wopster (2016), that he gained recognition in the industry. He released two more mixtapes — Wopavelli and Wake 'N Bake — in 2017 when his dark style caught the eye of Gucci Mane (known for his dark-themed rap). In the summer of 2017, Gucci signed McPherson to his label, 1017 Eskimos.

Some of the rapper's mixtapes and EPs include Enchanted (2020), Savage (2022), Infinite (2023), Pint of Blood (2018), Zero Gravity (2021), and Royal Princess (2024).

Lil Wop has collaborated on the track Gotcho B*tch with his cousin Famous Dex in 2017. He also worked on a collab EP, Angels & Demons (2017), with fellow rapper Trippie Redd. In July 2018, he made an appearance on Canadian rap duo CMDWN's single Hit & Run.

In an October 2017 interview with The Fader, McPherson revealed he classified his rap style as rock, saying:

"I mean, my music is rock. You can lose your mind, you gon' go crazy to it. It’s rock-hard banging, not soft rock & roll but hard rock."

In March 2022, Lil Wop revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was no longer signed onto 1017 Eskimos, adding he got out of his contract with the label in 2018. He continued to call his mentor, Gucci Mane, a "weirdo." He wrote:

"I'm Not Signed To 1017. I Got Out My Contract With Them In 2018. And I Don't F*ck With Gucci Mane He's A Weirdo!"

According to a March 2022 article by XXL, the rapper later elaborated (on Instagram) that he left the label and wasn't dropped. The news surprised his fans, as he had previously expressed that he was a big fan of Gucci, even calling him a role model.

Per the publication, Lil Wop has Big Guwop's (Gucci Mane) famous ice cream cone tattooed on his face. In a 2017 interview for a profile, he told XXL:

"Grew Up listening to Gucci, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, DMX. The first song that stood out to me from Gucci was 'Truth.' He really said he murdered a muthaf*cka on a song. I ain't never in my life heard nobody said sh*t. He didn't give a f*ck. I like that. I like that about people who speak their mind."

Citing the rapper's Instagram post (since deleted), a February 2022 article by HipHop DX reported that Lil Wop came out as bis*xual in the post. Sharing a photo of him in pigtails, he wrote:

"I’m Bis*xual I Like Guys & Girls It’s W.E."

However, the rapper has made conflicting comments about his s*xuality since. This includes a December 2023 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, where he stated he liked "girls." Per Lil Wop's IG bio, he runs an Onlyf*ns account.

According to his profile on Fandom, he lived in Las Vegas for two years before moving back to Atlanta in November 2023.

Lil Wop has not publicly reacted to his arrest video surfacing online.

