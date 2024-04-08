“This is a show about love and inclusion”: Oliver Stark addresses backlash over his character Buck in ‘9-1-1’ in latest Instagram statement 

Oliver Stark’s character, Buck, has become a big topic of discussion on social media, ever since 9-1-1 aired its 100th episode. 9-1-1 follows the professional and personal lives of Los Angeles first responders like police officers, firefighters, and paramedics. In its latest episode, Buck came out as bis*xual in the series, and was seen kissing Tommy.

While the scene and revelation left many social media users elated, others were outraged, with many starting to slam the makers for the same. As multiple negative comments started pouring on social media, Buck AKA Oliver Stark took to Instagram and responded to the backlash. In an Instagram story, he wrote:

Oliver addressed the 100th episode of 9-1-1 where Buck was seen kissing Tommy (Image via Instagram/ @oliverstarkk)

Just after the episode aired, he also spoke to TVLine. As he gave a message to his fans who always saw Buck as a bis*xual person, Stark said:

"You were right. I honestly believe that. And I've probably believed for a long time that we should end up in this place. I withdrew myself a lot from social media because you would see these things about Buck, and I would agree… but I couldn't agree, right? It was such a fine line because if things didn't happen, then I'd have been quote-unquote queerbaiting."

9-1-1 is a TV drama series, in which Oliver Stark plays the role of Buck, a firefighter. Created by Ryan Murphy, the show also stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi.

What happened in the 100th episode of 9-1-1? More details explored as Oliver Stark clears air

The episode named Buck, Bothered and Bewildered caught many viewers by surprise as it showed Oliver Stark’s character as bis*xual. Buck is seen visibly jealous of Eddie and Tommy’s new friendship, and Tommy later comes to Buck’s apartment to clarify things.

Buck went on to state how he was hurt to see Tommy be close to Eddie, and that’s when the two lean in for a kiss. As the episode aired, many fans of the show were left ecstatic, while others slammed the scene. However, Oliver Stark then took to Instagram just after the episode and shared a picture with the caption:

"Finding my light! Thank you all for loving Buck as much as I do… 100 episodes in it's been an honour and a privilege.”

Buck's longest relationship before this was with the reporter Taylor Kelly. The character has also been seen getting in trouble as he tends to cheat on his partners. Social media users are now curious to see if Buck will still be seen with women characters in the show.

While the show has been receiving great ratings ever since it started, it has also received many nominations and awards for prestigious shows like the Teen Choice Awards, AAFCA TV Awards, Black Reel Awards and even the Critics' Choice Super Awards.

At the same time, Oliver Start has also been nominated for multiple awards for his role as Buck. In 2018 and 2019, he was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Breakout TV Star.

The show premiered in January 2018, and is currently running its 7th season. 9-1-1 has been renewed for season 8 and is set to begin filming soon.

New episodes of 9-1-1 airs on ABC every Thursday at 8 pm ET.