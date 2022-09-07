What happened to Lucy Fernandez? Incident explored as teenager dies in deadly Florida Keys boat crash

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, a boat carrying 14 passengers capsized, injuring ten people and killing a teenager named Lucy Fernandez over the Labor Day weekend. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boating incident reportedly took place around 6.30 p.m., a few miles south of Boca Chita.

17-year-old Lucy, a high school senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, sustained fatal injuries when the boat crashed into a channel marker off the Florida Keys. Initial reports suggested that four passengers were in critical condition among the eleven people who were injured in the crash.

How did Lucy Fernandez die?

Heather Walker @_HeatherWalker UPDATE: Lucy Fernandez identified as the 17yr who died in boating accident. She was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy according to school. @nbc6 UPDATE: Lucy Fernandez identified as the 17yr who died in boating accident. She was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy according to school. @nbc6

On Sunday, September 4, a 29-feet Robalo vessel, carrying a group of teenagers and a few other students from the Miami area, collided with a channel marker, throwing the passengers, including Lucy Fernandez, off the boat and into treacherous waters.

According to CBS News, the boat operator hit a channel marker when he turned around to check on his passengers as another boat sped past, creating a "big wake."

The victims of the accident were mostly students from Our Lady of Lourdes School and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart. Seven of them suffered minor injuries, but four of them, including Lucy, were in critical condition following the crash. Lucy was airlifted to an area hospital on Sunday itself, along with fellow students Katerina “Katy” Puig and Coco Aguilar.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Lucy was declared dead, causing an uproar in the community.

Tributes flood in for the beloved student

Vigil for Lucy Fernandez (Image Via Twitter)

Lucy's school, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, extolled the virtues of the teen through a Facebook post. They described her as someone with an affable disposition who was beloved in their community. The post read:

“Known for her smile, larger than life personality and signature laugh, Lucy was a joy to all who knew her and a shining light at our school. The hundreds of people who joined us in the grotto this evening, to pray for the repose of her soul, are a testament to her beautiful legacy of faith, love and sisterhood.”

Bereft from the loss of their student, the school added that they would like to extend their condolences to her family and friends. They continued:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lucy's parents and younger brother, as well as her family and friends, and we share in their grief during this time of great loss. May we continue to pray with each other and for each other, as we mourn the passing of one of our own.”

Senator Rubio Press @SenRubioPress



wsvn.com/news/local/mia… Senator Rubio and Mrs. Rubio are saddened to hear about the tragic death of @LourdesBobcats senior Lucy Fernandez and unite in prayer for the prompt recovery of the Lourdes Academy and @CarrolltonSH students who were injured during the boating accident. Senator Rubio and Mrs. Rubio are saddened to hear about the tragic death of @LourdesBobcats senior Lucy Fernandez and unite in prayer for the prompt recovery of the Lourdes Academy and @CarrolltonSH students who were injured during the boating accident. wsvn.com/news/local/mia…

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio also condoled the death of Lucy Fernandez. The Senator, along with his wife, prayed for the swift recovery of the critically injured passengers involved in the crash.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, September 6, in honor of Lucy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal