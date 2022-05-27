Siesta Key fans send their heartfelt condolences to Madisson after she opened up about the loss of her son

Siesta Key returned to MTV on Thursday night for the season finale. The episode was an emotional rollercoaster from beginning to end. Picking up from where it ended last week, the finale featured Madisson and Ish's wedding, which had everyone in tears. But the season ended emotionally after Madisson opened up about the loss of her son Elliot.

Madisson and Ish tied the knot in October 2021. But before their wedding, in August 2021, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Due in January 2022, the Siesta Key star was excited about the arrival of her newborn. The couple even canceled their honeymoon so Madisson could take better care of herself. But during the end of the season finale, a note was put out revealing that the couple had lost their child to a rare condition.

Mourning the loss of Elliot, Madisson met up with her girlfriends by the beach and opened up about her son's passing. She also shared that her husband, Ish, was struggling and was angry with the world. The couple also went to a support group to help heal the pain. She added that she missed her son so much.

Madisson said,

"I want everyone to just know he existed and it was really wonderful getting to hold him and spend time with him. He was so tiny, he was 6 lbs., 13 oz. So we all called him tiny for so long."

Sharing the full story of her son's stillbirth, Madisson said it was a bizarre day, to begin with. The Siesta Key star felt that her son hadn't moved in a while, so she googled everything, and it recommended that she drink something cold or have a bath. Madisson added that she would feel him move every time she had a bath.

But when suddenly Elliot stopped responding to anything, she went into labor and delivery. That's when they found out that there was no heartbeat. Madisson shared,

"I just felt like the whole world just stopped, I felt so unprepared. I was ready to give birth to him. They immediately induced me and for two days I was in labor and finally, when I gave birth, it was obvious how he had died, which I'm really grateful for because so many people don't get answers."

Madisson revealed that her son's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck twice. When they handed Elliot to her, she said he was perfect, and she didn't cry. She added that she was just happy to be with him.

"I just want him back so bad... If he were born one day before, he would be here. He should be here meeting everyone."

Heartbroken for her friend, Chole shared that she would do anything to take her pain away. While another Siesta Key star said,

"You will always be Elliot's mommy, we love you so much and we'll always be here for you."

Fans who watched Madisson break down and mourned the loss of her son took to social media to send their heartfelt condolences to the mom.

Fans heartbroken for Madisson and Ish's loss on Siesta Key

Taking to Twitter, fans sent their condolences to Madisson. Some also shared that they were heartbroken by her loss.

SomeDailyJoe @SomeDailyJoe Sitting here with such a mix of emotions. Of course there was drama but getting to relive/relove the wedding of Madisson & Ish. Getting to see the joy of loving Tiny throughout the ceremony… Madisson sharing the details of losing Baby Elliot. I don’t know how to feel. #SiestaKey Sitting here with such a mix of emotions. Of course there was drama but getting to relive/relove the wedding of Madisson & Ish. Getting to see the joy of loving Tiny throughout the ceremony… Madisson sharing the details of losing Baby Elliot. I don’t know how to feel. #SiestaKey

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail Madisson, you are a mama, and an amazing one at that. No one can ever ever take that away from you 🤍 #siestakey Madisson, you are a mama, and an amazing one at that. No one can ever ever take that away from you 🤍 #siestakey

brie ochoa @gobriezy #friendship #girlsquad My heart is breaking for Madisson and Ish and hearing her story about Eliot. Love that the girls are there on the beach providing love and support #siestakey My heart is breaking for Madisson and Ish and hearing her story about Eliot. Love that the girls are there on the beach providing love and support #siestakey #friendship #girlsquad

Brooke Loko @Sugasmackzzz Madisson… I’m so sorry for your loss. As a mom who’s also lost a baby. I wish i could give you the biggest hug! #SiestaKey Madisson… I’m so sorry for your loss. As a mom who’s also lost a baby. I wish i could give you the biggest hug! #SiestaKey

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail Madisson you are the most amazing mama and Elliot loves you and is with you every second of every hour of every day 🤍🕊 #siestakey Madisson you are the most amazing mama and Elliot loves you and is with you every second of every hour of every day 🤍🕊 #siestakey

Emily @EmRosch 🏻 #SiestaKey Madisson you are so brave to share your story. I am so sorry Madisson you are so brave to share your story. I am so sorry 🙏🏻 #SiestaKey

Siesta Key airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das