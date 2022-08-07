Florida Keys boat capsize: Search for missing migrants continue as incident leaves 2 dead

A boat, allegedly carrying illegal Cuban migrants, capsized close to the Florida Keys, leaving at least two people dead and five still missing, according to sources by the Coast Guard.

The yacht overturned 14 miles off Sugarloaf Key, a single island in the lower Florida Keys, at about 10 am on Friday, August 5, according to officials. The U.S. Coast Guard, in a statement, stated that the boat was "a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States." It reportedly had 15 people onboard.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll said:

"We've gotten reports from all across the Lower Keys about people in the water."

She added that, it was possible that more than one vessel had capsized or sunk close to the Florida Keys. However, where the ship was coming from remains unknown. U.S. Customs and Border Protection was one of the agencies that responded to the tragedy that occurred in the Florida Keys.

According to the Coast Guard, passengers on a cruise ship saved one migrant.

In addition, eight people were saved by, "good Samaritans and partner agency crews," according to the statement. Two others who were in good health were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat, while the remaining six of the eight people who were rescued were sent to emergency medical services and for medical evaluation.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the two people who died, were found and promptly taken to the regional medical examiner's office by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation. However, there are five migrants still missing.

Migrants enter the US through the Florida Keys

The deaths occurred as part of a significant influx of Cuban migrants to the United States via the seas off Florida's southern shore.

Experts claim that immigrants seeking asylum in the United States are entering the Straits of Florida as a result of political unrest and economic hardship, including inflation and a shortage of necessities.

According to United States Border Control, around 130 migrants have been detained in the past two days along the island chain. The Florida Keys incident is just another such incident.

The Seventh Coast Guard District's commander, Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson, stated in a statement on Friday evening:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who lost their lives off the Lower Keys."

He went on to say that the search continues for others who may have survived this tragic incident that occurred near the Florida Keys.

The Rear Admiral also noted that:

“This situation highlights the risks these migrants face as they attempt to enter the United States illegally by sea. The Florida Straits and its approach can be hazardous for even the best trained and equipped mariners."

He offered further insights into the tragedy, remarking how,

"For people illegally migrating aboard unseaworthy or overloaded boats and homemade rafts, who lack basic lifesaving equipment like life jackets, those risks can often prove deadly.”

The Coast Guard's rescue efforts were aided by Air Station Miami, Cutter Isaac Mayo, Cutter Pablo Valent, Cutter Dauntless, Station Key West, and Station Marathon in addition to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, as per the statement.

After the Florida Keys tragedy, the Seventh District of the Coast Guard has been providing updates on its search on its Twitter account, including one on Saturday morning that read:

"#Update Crews searched through the night and will continue to search today for the 5 missing people in the water. #SAR"

According to CBP spokesperson Rob Brisley, this incident off the coast of the lower Florida Keys remains under investigation.

