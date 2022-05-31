Who is Mark Christopher Stegall? Driver arrested as Memorial Day boat crash in Georgia kills five 

Five people have died while cruising through a Georgia river after two recreational boats collided head-on. This unfortunate incident took place on Memorial Day weekend. Officials have arrested one of the drivers for boating under the influence, U.S. authorities stated on Sunday.

The arrested man has been identified as Mark Christopher Stegall, a 45-year-old from Savannah. Following his arrest, the department mentioned that,

"Stegall was arrested for boating under the influence in the incident."

However, authorities are still unclear about what caused the crash and are investigating it further. They have not provided any other information on Stegall's background.

Boat mishap claims innocent lives in Georgia

The two boats that crashed were reportedly traveling in opposite directions, said Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the law enforcement division of Georgia's Department of Natural Resources. He stated that one of the two boats had six passengers on board while the second had three.

Following the crash on May 28, two of the victims were immediately confirmed deceased, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said. Meanwhile, four other passengers were injured and transported to a hospital in Savannah, while three were declared missing.

On Sunday, Georgia and U.S. Coast Guard divers recovered the three missing victims from the bottom of the Wilmington River in Georgia's coastal Chatham County, the department said.

The Coast Guard also stated that the divers had recovered the bodies of a 37-year-old male and two 20-year-old men. The trio was last seen wearing swimsuits and no shirts. Reportedly, their bodies were discovered 14 feet (4.3 m) deep in the water and close to each other.

Further, McKinnon said,

"The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family."

A video of the incident showed a Coast Guard helicopter lifting injured passengers from the river.

Chatham Emergency Services released a statement stating that multiple personnel from the Chatham Fire Department, EMS, Coast Guard, and Marine Patrol were on the scene and urged those nearby to "avoid the area."

The accident is the second fatal boat crash on the Wilmington river in the same month following the death of a businessman on May 5, when a boat that he was on struck an unlit channel marker, and an object hit him in the head.

Memorial Day weekend is a federal holiday in the United States to mourn the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. This holiday has many Americans flocking to beaches, riverfront, and other coastal areas to enjoy the outdoors at the start of the summer season.

