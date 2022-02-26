Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska and her sister flee country by boat after spending 2 nights in an underground parking lot

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska and her sister have joined thousands of people in fleeing the country following Russia's invasion. Russian troops recently entered Ukraine's capital Kyiv, forcing citizens to flee and seek shelter in neighboring countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Yastremska said that she and her sister had left Ukraine after spending two nights in an underground parking lot. The 21-year-old posted a picture of herself and her sister followed by four videos of their departure from the city of Odessa, her birthplace.

In the first video, the two can be seen bidding a tearful goodbye to their family. In the second, Yastremska is seen getting on a boat. In the third video, the Ukrainian and her sister wave goodbye to their family from the boat. In the fourth and final video, Yastremska's family waves goodbye to the two sisters.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking ,my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom,Dad ,we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives,” the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Yastremska, who was ranked as high as 21 in the world a few years ago, only recently returned to action following a doping suspension. She has been quite active on the tour this year, posting mixed results.

After failing to qualify for the main draw of the Melbourne Summer Set, she was eliminated in the first round of the Adelaide International by Tereza Martincova.

The 21-year-old suffered another first-round exit at the Australian Open after losing to Madison Brengle. However, she followed this up with a run to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Ukrainian qualified for the main draw of the competition and beat Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round. She then stunned World No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova.

Russian tennis stars, including Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, call for peace

Andrey Rublev is among the many tennis stars who have called for peace amid the ongoing crisis

A number of Russian tennis players have made it clear that they do not support their country's actions.

New World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev said the current situation in Ukraine makes tennis insignificant.

“By being a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world," he said. "We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

"I mean, I said in these moments you realize that my match is not important," the Russian added. "It's not about my match, how it affects me. What's happening is much more terrible."

Andrey Rublev wrote "No war please" on the camera lens after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

