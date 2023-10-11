What happened at Luton Airport? Flights resume after more than thousand vehicles damaged in car park fire

Shocking news came to light from London's Luton Airport as more than 140 flights were canceled, impacting about 40,000 passengers. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out on level three of the terminal two car park of the airport and damaged several vehicles.

The airport suspended flights soon after the fire but resumed the same hours later. The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated that the car park in question was newly built and had now been partially collapsed. Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service also said that the car park did not have a water sprinkler and if it did, the situation wouldn't be this bad.

Expand Tweet

The fire department reported that about 1,200 cars were in the car park at the time of the fire.

Luton Airport shares statement after the fire

Luton Airport released a statement about the fire on X on Wednesday morning and said:

"Following last night's fire in a car fire in Terminal Car Park 2, Emergency services have now downgraded the incident but remain on the scene as a precaution."

Expand Tweet

The statement further read:

"For those arriving by car, the Long and Mid-stay car parks are fully operational, and a temporary drop-off area has been established in the Mid-stay car park. For those travelling to the airport by rail, the DART shuttle remains out of service with replacement buses in operation."

As per The Independent, more than 1,000 cars are thought to be damaged in the fire. The fire is reported to have started in a diesel car and Bedfordshire's chief fire officer noted that "no intelligence than to suggest it was anything other than an accidental fire," as per BBC.

Officials arrived at the scene just before 9 pm local time on Tuesday, October 10. Four individuals from the fire department and one staff member were treated for smoke inhalation.

A car insurance expert shed light on the situation

The Mirror reported that a spokesman for the Association of British Insurers spoke about the fire in the car park at the Luton Airport and said:

"Owners of vehicles caught up in this fire will naturally be very concerned. Comprehensive and third-party fire and theft motor insurance policies will cover fire damage.."

Expand Tweet

The spokesman further said the drivers who have been affected by this fire should "notify any claim to their motor insurer."

"We will continue to work with our members and Luton Airport to understand the situation, as and when more information becomes available. It is too early to estimate the insured cost of the fire," they said.

While flights have resumed at Luton Airport, delays are expected. More information about the situation is currently awaited.