In the Fire trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from Amber Heard's new film 

The trial of Amber Heard and her former husband, Johnny Depp, will perhaps go down in history as one of the most infamous celebrity face-offs ever. It was held from April 11 to June 1, 2022, and focused on allegations of defamation between the former couple. The fallout of the trial has been damaging for both parties involved. However, both of them are making their returns.

Johnny Depp's comeback film, Jeanne du Barry, was released earlier this year, and Amber Heard's new project, In the Fire, will be released on October 13, 2023, in the USA. The film will star Amber Heard as Grace Burnham, Eduardo Noriega as Nicolas Marquez, Lorenzo McGovern Zaini as Martin Marquez, Luca Calvani as Father Antonio, and Yari Gugliucci as Father Gavira.

In the Fire trailer breakdown: What to expect from Amber Heard's upcoming film

1) Amber Heard plays the role of a doctor in the movie

According to the trailer for In the Fire, Amber Heard will play a doctor named Grace Burnham from the 1890s. She will travel from the city of New York to a remote plantation to understand the problems of a little boy. This young boy named Martin Marquez possesses unexplainable abilities.

This leads to the locals believing Martin is related to the Antichrist or the Devil and is the reason for all the mishappenings in the village.

However, Grace is determined to prove that the condition the child has is not paranormal but medical.

2) The movie has a female-fronted Western atmosphere around it

Calling In the Fire a pure Western would be wrong, but from the atmosphere of the trailer, it is safe to say that it will have several elements of the genre. Even though male-centered plotlines have dominated Western films, female-led films have broken the status quo and succeeded enormously.

Some of the genre's highest-rated and beloved female-led films are True Grit, The Homesman, Meek's Cutoff, The Keeping Room, The Quick and the Dead, Calamity Jane, and Jane Got a Gun.

3) Spanish megastar Eduardo Noriega will play a significant role in the movie

Spanish legend Eduardo Noriega will play Martin Marquez's guardian, presumably his father, Nicolas Marquez. Not much is known about Eduardo's role, but he will try to protect his child from the locals who believe that the devil possesses Martin.

Noriega, aged 50, has been an actor since 1993 and has had an illustrious career in Spanish Cinema. Although he studied law and had a strong passion for music, his inclination towards acting led to Eduardo deciding to make a career out of it. His most famous projects are Thesis, Open Your Eyes, The Wolf, and Vantage Point.

In the Fire synopsis

The official synopsis for In the Fire, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads,

"A doctor from New York travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village's woes."

Directed by Conor Allyn, the film will be released in US theatres on October 13, 2023.