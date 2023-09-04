"A mass sacrifice to Satan": Burning Man satanic conspiracy claim erupts as alleged video of hellish fires goes viral 

As Burning Man attendees continue to navigate the unexpected muddy terrains, speculation of the festival being Satanic in nature has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). Many conspiracy theorists believe that the event’s supposedly hellish history led to the affair going haywire. Meanwhile, false videos of the Nevada desert being on fire have gone viral.

X user @Sprinter99800 took to the social networking site and attaching a video of barren land catching fire with what seems to be a tornado also wreaking havoc. Some poeple were seen running away in disarray while others watched on. The netizen wrote in the tweet:

“Fire tornado at the Burning man festival in the USA.”

At the time of writing this article the tweet had amassed nearly five million views.

One might assume that the video which has gone viral is something which happened recently since the tweet was uploaded on 2 September. However, there were no fire tornadoes in the desert recently. X’s community notes clarified that the video was actually taken in 2022 during the Burning Man festival itself.

Meanwhile, other tweets of netizens claiming that the event is satanic in nature have gone viral. X user @TaylorRMarshall claimed- “Burning Man is Satanic.”

Claims of Burning Man being Satanic take social media by storm

X user @TPV_John boldly announced that “God Almighty is OVER Burning Man.” They also added in their tweet that “paganism” and “satanic worship” would only be “tolerated” for a brief moment. They also attached a video that showed the current predicament at the Nevada desert festival. The clip showed people walking in their night robes, wearing trash bags for shoes, people partying in the midst of chaos and also muddy water which people slowly walked through.

X user @heather_wynalda tweeted:

“Burning man is a pagen ritual ... Nothing satanic in THAT idolatry. Drugs. Hedonistic behavior. Yeah, it’s all normal, right? Thou shall have no god but ME.”

X user @stacyro756774826 also took to the platform to announce that the Burning Man festival is similar to the Celtic Wicker Man ritual where Berber inhabitants were “burned alive during Satanic Rituals.” They went on to add that the Black Rock Desert festival attendees were conjuring “NEGATIVE SPIRITS” from the past.

Netizen @CBKNEWS121 also uploaded a video of Chris Rock and Diplo escaping the Burning Man havoc. They claimed that the festival would be a “mass sacrifice to Satan.” They also added:

“All those young kids fell into the trap. Looks like Ebola maybe, but certainly with gain of function. FEMA appears to be locking it down, fencing the people in, they going into high gear! Sad.”

Platform user @nikmandu uploaded a lengthy tweet which called the festival the “Devil’s Playground.” They went on to explain how awful the situation at the desert currently was. They said that porta-potties were unusable following the heavy rainfall which led to people defecating and peeing in unhealthy conditions, people were told to save their water and food to avoid dehydration and starvation, concerning levels of carbon monoxide were let out into the air with excessive drug usage also taking place. They also added:

“This event is well documented as a hedonistic orgy-fueled bohemian rave for the elite. Pray for these wandering souls.”

The Satanic claim goes viral as news of a person passing away at the festival makes headlines. The Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed on Friday that an unidentified person was found unresponsive. They announced that the cause of death could be drowning. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office stated that their family was notified over the tragedy.

The entrance to the festival remains closed due to the heavy rainfall. Many remain trapped.