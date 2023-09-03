“They are really out eating people”: Burning Man cannibalism conspiracy theories surround amid thousands trapped in mud told to conserve food

The recently organized Burning Man Festival is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The art and cultural festival, which is held every year in Nevada, was reportedly hit with heavy rainstorms on Friday and Saturday, which resulted in the site being surrounded by mud and attendees stranded.

Following this, attendees were asked to find shelter and conserve food as the entrance to the festival was closed due to flooding. The airport outside of Black Rock City also remained closed, with only emergency vehicles being permitted to drive. Moreover, the situation has been so dire that people could not even bike through the mud.

On Sunday, September 3, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Facebook that confirmed that the entrance to the festival was closed. The Sheriff's office said:

"Due to recent rainfall, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Land Management have closed the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event."

They further added:

"Due to flooding, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced the closure of all travel lanes at Nevada State Route 447 near W Pyramid Lake Rd."

Amidst this, the isolation of the group of people in the Black Rock desert led to several rumors surrounding the conditions there, including the spread of Ebola at the festival site. Another latest rumor is that of cannibalism, which has been backed up by a several unconfirmed reports. As such, these outrageous rumors left netizens stunned, with one of them even tweeting:

"So they're really out there eating people?"

Netizens express skepticism as rumors of cannibalism emerge from the Burning Man festival

Due to the warnings given out to the attendees to conserve food, speculation grew about the eating situation in Burning Man festival, which gave rise to claims of cannibalism in the isolated site. Such wild claims were seen all over social media platforms, including X and Reddit.

A post by u/SunDiegoSurfer on the r/BurningMan subreddit titled Unconfirmed Reports Of Cannibalism received over 278 upvotes. The post claimed that there were unconfirmed reports of cannibalism in the festival due to the dwindling food supply.

The same post further talked about a group of survivors who were trapped overnight by the trash fence during the rains. It claimed that the group was forced to eat one of their members before their dangerous trek to safety. In addition, the post allegedly stated that the authorities were asking for prayers and had given the green light on cannibalism being a last resort.

Following this, netizens had a field trip engaging with the post, making hilariously jokes out of the rumored cannibalism situation at Burning Man. Comments ranged from what the people might taste like to people mockingly confirming the reports. Interestingly, majority of the people showed skepticism regarding the news.

Although uncomfired, all reports of cannibalism from the Burning Man festival tend to be satirical in nature. As of now, it remains to be seen how the situation at the festival site will be tackled to rescue the stranded attendees.