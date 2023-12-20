What happened on the Malibu Pacific Coast Highway? Safety website and measures explored amid $4.2 million investment 

The authorities have recently announced that they would be increasing safety on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu due to the dangerous conditions on the road. This decision was taken after a horrific accident took place on the highway in October, which killed four students tragically.

Apart from this deadly accident, there have been many more in the preceding year, due to which this Pacific Coast Highway is referred to as the “dead man’s curve” by many. The meeting was held in the presence of California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin, who claimed that the crash did not leave his mind; hence, he decided to move about the Pacific Coast Highway.

As the Malibu authorities plan to invest a whopping amount of $4.2 million, they stated there would be around 30 improvements on the highway. From feedback signs to signage for the drivers to inform them about the maximum speed being 45 miles per hour, to even fines and penalties on the stretch, the California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin talked about the same and said,

“Some of the speed limit signs are a little far away from the roadway and you can’t see them too visibly. So, we’re going to actually put the speed limit…we’re going to put pavement markings in the roadway.”

The deadly Pacific Coast will be improved security-wise as the authorities plan to invest millions

The Pacific Coast Highway is not just Malibu’s crucial highway but is known as US 1 and is one of the most important highways in the country. That has become an essential reason why the authorities thought it best to upgrade the roads, especially after numerous minor and major accidents in the past years.

ABC7 reported that apart from the four recent deaths in October, the highway has seen 58 deaths in the last 13 years. As a result, the Pacific Coast will be upgraded security-wise as the authorities plan on increasing the penalty to introduce more speeding tickets. The authorities informed that more patrol officers from the California Highway authorities would enforce speed limits.

Furthermore, the authorities have also introduced a website, MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety, for the public, as it will house most of the updates regarding the status of the highway, new rules, and even the changes being made in security. City Manager Steve McClary talked about it,

“Our goal is to create an environment where safety is a shared responsibility. This webpage serves as a vital tool for keeping our community and stakeholders informed about the ongoing efforts to enhance public safety on PCH in Malibu. We believe that an informed community is a safer community.”

The decision was taken after the country was left in a state of shock in October when four girls parked their car and started walking along the Pacific Coast Highway, and just then, a BMW hit them fatally as the driver was driving at a speed of 104 miles per hour.

All four girls involved in the accident, Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, were Pepperdine seniors and were killed in the brutal accident.

After the Malibu authorities announced the decision, the masses poured in their messages, congratulating and praising the government for taking the bold step for the safety of the masses. At the moment, it is not known when the entire work of enhancing safety will be completed.