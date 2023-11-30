On November 30, 2023, Stray Kids' Hyunjin arrived at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul after completing his scheduled activities on Jeju Island.

The South Korean media outlet WowKorea shared a video of his arrival at the airport on their YouTube channel.

Upon Hyunjin's return to Seoul, South Korea, after his stay on Jeju Island fans began speculating about the purpose and reason for his visit. While some fans wondered that he was enjoying a vacation others speculated that he was filming for unreleased content.

As the video of his airport arrival circulated on social media fans noticed the alleged lack of security measures and security guards for him.

They took to Twitter (now known as X) and started trending 'JYPE PROTECT HYUNJIN' to draw the attention of the idol's agency.

"Can't believe how nasty this company is": Fans call out JYP Entertainment to protect Hyunjin

As Stray Kids' Hyunjin entered Gimpo International Airport, he was dressed in a casual ensemble of a white/beige sweater paired with wide-leg loose jeans. He complemented his look with a beige scarf, black beanie and mask. The singer also sported headphones and bundled up warmly against the Seoul winter.

The singer's airport arrival was met with a swarm of fans and he was accompanied by only two bodyguards, which were allegedly insufficient to provide adequate security.

In one viral video, a fan is seen approaching Hyunjin closely trying to engage him in conversation while hiding her identity. He was accompanied by only one bodyguard at the time ignored her remarks.

This incident sparked allegations among fans that JYP Entertainment is not providing adequate security for the singer at airports which is resulting in such events.

Fans noticed and stated due to the alleged lack of security guards there were moments when the singer had to walk behind his bodyguards surrounded by fans eager to take pictures.

As the videos circulated online, fans expressed frustration with JYP Entertainment, questioning the prestigious and financially successful company's failure to provide adequate protection for the idol. They emphasized that the idol is not a money-making machine and urged the company to enhance security measures.

See how fans are demanding that JYP Entertainment provide more bodyguards for the singer at the airport:

Many fans also began to demand protection for the idol on social media:

"You can’t even do the bare minimum of providing the idol with proper security and bodyguards at the airport now?"

"It’s concerning that a multimillionaire company like JYPE fails to provide it artist with the bare minimum of protection"

Fans also began speculating that Hyunjin might have visited Jeju Island based on the necklace he was wearing at the airport. After conducting research they discovered that the necklace was purchased from the Teddy Bear Museum located on Jeju Island.

The singer recently attended the W Korea event organized for the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign charity.